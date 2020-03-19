As people face working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, it seems some employees have been very creative with their work-from-home set ups.

Companies in New Zealand are starting to implement remote working in a bid to slow down Covid-19 cases.

Thanks to the innovations of people around the world, we have compiled a list of ways Kiwis can set up their desks at home.

The ironing board desk

My husband’s standing desk innovation pic.twitter.com/oWiDDqYzj5 — Camilla Ferrell (@cmaferrell) March 13, 2020

The laundry basket desk

Can we do a WFH workspace setup thread, unglamorous edition?



My partner and I are both working from our studio apartment. My setup is a chair in front of the front door and my desk is our clothes hamper. pic.twitter.com/5rVaqgkjjw — Jules Forrest (@julesforrest) March 13, 2020

I made a standing desk the other day with a plant pot and a laundry basket! pic.twitter.com/JccDwnS3HA — Sabrina Monarch - Astrologer (@sabrina_monarch) March 13, 2020

The rubbish bin desk

Was working from my recycling bin the other day pic.twitter.com/PKEQ0TkMbk

— Josh Mateo (@joshmateo)

The toilet rolls desk

So this is why people have been panic buying toilet paper?

Standing desk flex pic.twitter.com/YqtGbnlVAc — Brad Cahoon (@iambradcahoon) March 13, 2020

Now I get why everyone hoard toilet papers. #WFH pic.twitter.com/uhMgtaQWdr — WildRaider (@bcoolnofear) March 13, 2020

The fluffy desk

The nightstand desk

The truck desk

The laundry room desk

Laundry room. Washer desk. Step stool chair pic.twitter.com/eCddgdh8jr — Bae_leee (@BAE_leee) March 13, 2020

The mini fridge desk

I am glad I am tall. pic.twitter.com/JLIdEz1cuB — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) March 14, 2020

The treadmill desk

Instructions unclear...

My fancy treadmill desk consisting of a plank of wood just wide enough. Walked 2 1/2 miles during meetings today! pic.twitter.com/zfsmjOGAX0 — 🌊 twiztwit (@twiztwit) March 13, 2020

The kid desk

Maybe in case they need time-out?

The drinks cabinet desk

I'm so thankful we bought this liquor cabinet 2 months ago - now serving as a critical standing desk as I work from home. pic.twitter.com/fPWbAkdDYB — Brooklyn Tennessean (@patrickgipson) March 13, 2020

The Hot Wheel set-up

Ready to work from home rate my set up pic.twitter.com/Vxcd2rg2Mt — Will Potter (@thequiffisdead) March 16, 2020

The lounge set-up

Radio Hauraki breakfast hosts Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath have set up in Wells' lounge, complete with comforable couches and book stands for their microphones.

Day 2 of the Bert & Ernie quarantine sleepover Posted by Radio Hauraki on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Then there are people who are concerned about their computers overheating...

This is boys work from home set up 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jSsur3L4Tj — Ibrahim (@ibnKhalid_) March 18, 2020

And then some have put others to shame by having "normal" desk set-ups. YAWN.

Are you practicing #SocialDistancing by working from home? Or perhaps do you always work from home as a freelancer? Show me your workspace!



I got mine set up today and I’m really happy with it. pic.twitter.com/ufMHPQptg4 — Natalie Rogers (@LeiaShotFirst) March 17, 2020

I’m finally set up to work from home. pic.twitter.com/YpEo1ChcOs — Kimmie (@iamkimmie25) March 17, 2020

Set up and ready to work from home. One highlight is getting to work next to my window enjoy the warm sun 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BiageXESQz — Marie Parsons 👩🏼‍🔬🔬👩🏼‍🍳 (@mariejoyparsons) March 16, 2020

But no work-from-home set up is complete without your trusty (and annoying) fluffy companion.

Work-from-home tip: set up a decoy pile of papers so your cat can “help” without covering up the papers you actually need pic.twitter.com/LhmxZYnHHu — Caroline Wazer (@CarolineWazer) March 13, 2020

Work from home set up complete. pic.twitter.com/jZzYpWNcSm — Jeff Heimbuch (@jeffheimbuch) March 18, 2020

My IT guy says I am all set up to work from home. 🐹 pic.twitter.com/XMdnKVVPe1 — Lynn (@flounder907) March 16, 2020

My cousin just sent me a picture of his current work from home set up and the dog is killing me pic.twitter.com/cHY6xf60fH — chris (@critter_8) March 19, 2020

Finally, let's not forget to give a shout out to those who are helping us set up remotely.

How I feel trying to set up these stupid work from home systems pic.twitter.com/yJaFfTyIQB — GL✿ (@gloriap__) March 19, 2020