As people face working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, it seems some employees have been very creative with their work-from-home set ups.
Companies in New Zealand are starting to implement remote working in a bid to slow down Covid-19 cases.
Thanks to the innovations of people around the world, we have compiled a list of ways Kiwis can set up their desks at home.
The ironing board desk
The laundry basket desk
The rubbish bin desk
Was working from my recycling bin the other day pic.twitter.com/PKEQ0TkMbk
— Josh Mateo (@joshmateo)
The toilet rolls desk
So this is why people have been panic buying toilet paper?
The fluffy desk
The nightstand desk
The truck desk
The laundry room desk
The mini fridge desk
The treadmill desk
Instructions unclear...
The kid desk
Maybe in case they need time-out?
The drinks cabinet desk
The Hot Wheel set-up
The lounge set-up
Radio Hauraki breakfast hosts Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath have set up in Wells' lounge, complete with comforable couches and book stands for their microphones.
Then there are people who are concerned about their computers overheating...
And then some have put others to shame by having "normal" desk set-ups. YAWN.
But no work-from-home set up is complete without your trusty (and annoying) fluffy companion.
Finally, let's not forget to give a shout out to those who are helping us set up remotely.