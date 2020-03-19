As people face working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, it seems some employees have been very creative with their work-from-home set ups.

Companies in New Zealand are starting to implement remote working in a bid to slow down Covid-19 cases.

Thanks to the innovations of people around the world, we have compiled a list of ways Kiwis can set up their desks at home.

The ironing board desk

The laundry basket desk

The rubbish bin desk

Was working from my recycling bin the other day pic.twitter.com/PKEQ0TkMbk

— Josh Mateo (@joshmateo)

March 13, 2020

The toilet rolls desk

So this is why people have been panic buying toilet paper?

The fluffy desk

The nightstand desk

The truck desk

The laundry room desk

The mini fridge desk

The treadmill desk

Instructions unclear...

The kid desk

Maybe in case they need time-out?

The drinks cabinet desk

The Hot Wheel set-up

The lounge set-up

Radio Hauraki breakfast hosts Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath have set up in Wells' lounge, complete with comforable couches and book stands for their microphones.

Day 2 of the Bert & Ernie quarantine sleepover

Posted by Radio Hauraki on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Then there are people who are concerned about their computers overheating...

And then some have put others to shame by having "normal" desk set-ups. YAWN.

But no work-from-home set up is complete without your trusty (and annoying) fluffy companion.

Finally, let's not forget to give a shout out to those who are helping us set up remotely.