The Mental Health Foundation has developed a new online resource to help people combat anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak.

The new resource on their website is called Looking after mental health and wellbeing during Covid-19.

It includes tips on looking after yourself and answers some of the questions the foundation has been getting since the outbreak, including advice from the MOH's Māori Directorate about tikanga.

According to a statement, the Mental Health Foundation will update the website in the coming weeks with activities and resources as they become available.

Some of the tips include ways to keep busy, like starting or joining a virtual book club or having video catch-ups with friends and family. They also recommend keeping fit through yoga at home, playing "the floor is lava" with the kids, or trying new workouts on YouTube.

There's plenty of other advice on offer, such as ways to learn, give, and relax, all of which contribute to better mental health.

"The number one message we want New Zealanders to hear is this: we will get through this if we work together. Connecting with people who make you feel safe and loved is the most important thing you can do to look after your mental health and the mental health of people around you.

‌

'"Self-isolation" or staying at home means connecting will happen in different ways – we already have tips about how to do this and will be developing more in the days ahead."

The outbreak is even tougher for those who live with mental illness, the foundation acknowledged.

"Stress, anxiety and uncertainty don't help. The wellbeing tips on our website are designed to help support people who are currently struggling with their mental health with small, practical actions everyone can do."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE

: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE

: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK?

Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS

: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE

: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.

.

mentalhealth.org.nzmentalhealth.org.nz

Mental Health – Helplines(258 kB)