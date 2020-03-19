Prince William has shared a heartfelt message in a rare personal video to address those in the UK suffering from the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge said the "day he dreaded most" had arrived, as he spoke on behalf of the National Emergencies Trust.

William said the trust and the British Red Cross aim to raise funds to help local charities that support those suffering hardship as a result of the outbreak.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Princess Beatrice forced to scale back wedding

• Coronavirus: Prince Harry, Megan Markle's lavish virus lockdown

• Coronavirus: The Queen, Charles and Camilla cancel royal engagements

• Coronavirus: Royal Easter Show, Book of Mormon, Te Papa tours cancelled

Advertisement

"I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed," he said.

"Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

"But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Prince William has launched an appeal to help those suffering coronavirus. Photo / Instagram

"And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

He also emphasised the importance of communities pulling together, and praised people in the UK for having a "unique ability" to work and help one another.

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together.

"The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

"The public's desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important."

Advertisement

Earlier, Harry and Meghan shared a emotional message on Instagram, urging people to show "empathy and kindness" in the face of the pandemic.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the post reads.

"We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."

Harry and Meghan told followers they would share trustful news and inform the public of safe and healthy practices.

‌

"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us."

The coronavirus UK death toll has reached at least 104 with 33 more deaths in a single day.