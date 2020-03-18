Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are urging people to show "empathy and kindness" in the face of the pandemic.

The couple took to Instagram today to post a statement.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the post reads.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home.

"Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with Covid-19 is awe-inspiring.

Harry and Meghan at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo / AP file

"This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally.

"How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.

Harry and Meghan told followers they'll be sharing trustful news and informing the public of safe and healthy practices.

"In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.

"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us."

Many royal fans praised the royal for their positive message.

"Harry and Meghan will use their platform for good once again," one wrote.

Another said: "Thanks for your uplifting post.

"Now is the time to reach out to everyone regardless of how much we view or feel about each other as the virus is not choosing who to attack. Keep safe everyone."

From next month, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles and pursue a new life of financial freedom in North America.