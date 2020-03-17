A photo of a woman sharing the news of her engagement to her grandfather through a window has been called "heartbreaking", as the realities of extended social distancing set in.

As social restrictions are extended in New Zealand and around the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus, nursing homes have been some of the first to isolate their residents.

The photo was shared on Reddit yesterday with the caption, "Granddaughter telling grandfather the news of her engagement", and has since attracted more than 120,000 up votes and 1200 comments.

Social distancing is being recommended as the best way to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The woman sharing the news of her engagement with her grandfather. Photo / Reddit

The World Health Organisation says those over aged 80-plus suffer mortality rates of 20 per cent.

People commenting on the post said the photos made their "heart ache".

"This breaks my heart," one person said.

"It's especially scary when you aren't sure if you'll be able to see your family member again," another said. "My great grandmother isn't allowed any visitors and we honestly aren't sure she will make it through this. Keep visiting your family if even just through a window!!"

"This makes my heart ache.. my great aunt will be 98 this month and she is on her way out … and now we can't go see her. We can't get ahold if anyone that works in her nursing home (due to how busy they are I'd assume) but I'm just scared she's gonna die alone.

"We couldn't go to her window because she's bedridden and has dementia.. we would just end up scaring her," another said.

Nursing homes across the world have been imposing social restrictions on their residents. Photo / Reddit

Friends and relatives of some of New Zealand's approximately 43,000 retirement village residents are being temperature-checked and asked to sign health and travel declarations and stop non-essential visits.

The largest listed company, the 32-village Ryman Healthcare, told people at the start of this week that its approximately 11,000 residents throughout New Zealand would now be the subject of new anti-Covid-19 measures.

Ryman said: "We are adding a security check-in at our village gates in addition to the reception check. Once these are in place, all visitors will be required to check in at the gates and reception, including having temperature checks."

Other retirement villages are following similar procedure including the 28-village Summerset Group with 5000 residents which is also asking those who have been overseas in the past 14 days, those ill or with cold or flu symptoms, to stay away.

Metlifecare, with more than 5000 residents, has cancelled all open days and is asking external groups not to visit until further notice, restricting visiting hours to hospitals and asking all visitors to sign a declaration.