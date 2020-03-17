The spread of coronavirus continues to wreak havoc, with whole regions being placed on lockdown, hundreds of flights cancelled and more and more people going into isolation.

Many of us are about to start working from home as businesses ramp up precautions against the virus.

And while this might mean setting up shop at the kitchen table, as the Daily Mail has discovered, some of us have a much more aesthetically pleasing home office situation.

Social media users have shared their stylish spaces on Instagram, with many showing off skyline views and gorgeous decor.

So if you're getting ready to set up an office space at home, here's some inspiration.

Room with a knockout view

A home office with style

A calming workspace

HEY! Can I show you something? I’ve been working on my new home office space, and it’s finally done! It took me much longer to finish than I was expecting, and I’m so relieved to finally be done. SWIPE to see the before 👀 In this room, I added, well, pretty much everything! New desk, chair, shelves, pendant light, window covering, plants, and “wallpaper”. It’s such a beautiful, calm space for me to work in, and since I’m now spending even MORE time here, it’s just what I need right now. ✨ We don’t have an extra room in our house for me to have a designated office space, so I’ve been working at the dining room table, which isn’t ideal. We created this space in a section of our bedroom, and I’m going to show you the whole room SOON. 🤗 Shoutout to @tristankelley for hanging shelves, assembling the desk, and listening to me talk endlessly about my ideas for this. He’s the best.

A minimalist corner

Wine while you work

A poolside office

A quiet place