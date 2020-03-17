The spread of coronavirus continues to wreak havoc, with whole regions being placed on lockdown, hundreds of flights cancelled and more and more people going into isolation.

Many of us are about to start working from home as businesses ramp up precautions against the virus.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus in NZ: People who refuse to self-isolate could be fined - health chief

• Coronavirus: Lego company Brick Store gifting blocks to those in self-isolation

• Coronavirus: Communities rally online as thousands self-isolate

• Coronavirus in NZ: Australian traveller self-isolating in Wellington hotel after positive test

And while this might mean setting up shop at the kitchen table, as the Daily Mail has discovered, some of us have a much more aesthetically pleasing home office situation.

Advertisement

Social media users have shared their stylish spaces on Instagram, with many showing off skyline views and gorgeous decor.

So if you're getting ready to set up an office space at home, here's some inspiration.

Room with a knockout view

A home office with style

A calming workspace

A minimalist corner

Wine while you work

A poolside office

A quiet place