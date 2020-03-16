At a time when the thought of sharing anything has us recoiling, many may be reconsidering their approach to working out during the coronavirus pandemic.

While gyms are taking measures to improve cleanliness and encourage increased hygiene awareness among users, being the 20th person to sweat it out on a rowing machine today may not be so appealing.

Here are five alternative ways you can work out from the comfort of your own home, without setting foot in a gym.

1. Les Mills On Demand:

Les Mills On Demand is an online digital solution for gym-goers of all skill levels.

The app features workouts and classes including strength, cardio, HIIT, dance and flexibility. Plus, users don't have to be a Les Mills club member to join and you can check it all out by way of a free trial.

2. YouTube workouts:

YouTube is packed to the brim with workouts. Best of all, they're free. And if you have a smart TV you can basically create your own home gym by loading the video onto your living room screen.

Simply choose a video that suits your fitness level, desired workout, or equipment availability and go for gold.

From soothing yoga to a quick fat burning fix, there's plenty to keep you active.







3. Zwift:

Fancy riding the Tour de France with cycling elite and doing it all in the comfort of your own home? Enter Zwift.

Zwift is a virtual training game for running and cycling in which users pay a monthly fee to train with and compete against runners and riders across the globe in real-time.

The use of structured workouts and social group rides promises to keep you motivated and accountable.

4. Kayla Itsines SWEAT:

Australian Instagram star Kayla Itsines and her gruelling workouts are as famous as her rock hard abs.

As part of her massive fitness empire, Itsines created the SWEAT app which guides you through a series of work outs, encourages good nutrition and tracks your progress.

Paying users can choose from bodyweight workouts, strength workouts with machines and heavy weights, yoga, or a specific postpartum program.

5. Centr by Chris Hemsworth:

On the celebrity bandwagon, comes the app by Thor himself.

Centr is a personalised health and fitness app that gives you access to Chris Hemsworth's team and promises to help you train, eat and live better.

Monthly paying subscribers can customise everything to their goals, fitness level and diet preferences. The app promises to be "your PT, dietician, chef and wellness coach all in one."

Headspace:

In uncertain times, mental fitness plays a vital role in ensuring we respond to situations the best we can and can support those around us.

Meditation apps like the popular Headspace have been shown to help people stress less, focus more and even sleep better. While Headspace charges users a subscription fee, there are plenty of similar free apps too.