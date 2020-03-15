Meghan Markle's estranged brother has made a heartbreaking plea for his sister to grant their father Thomas' dying wish to see Archie.

Thomas Markle Jr, 54, spoke out to the Express UK about his families' disputes with Meghan since she married Prince Harry and apologised for his part in the turmoil.

Meghan Markle's estranged brother has made a heartbreaking plea for his sister to grant their father Thomas' dying wish to see Archie. Photo / AP

However, he said both sides should have behaved better and persisted that the Duchess "get off her high horse" and call her father to say sorry for the things she had done.

READ MORE:

• Thomas Markle reveals intimate, never-before-seen photos of Meghan

• Thomas Markle prepared to give evidence against Meghan Markle in court

• Meghan Markle's 'homeless' half-brother's brutal rant

• Daniela Elser: The most offensive word in Thomas Markle's tirade against Meghan

Advertisement

"The guy dedicated his whole entire life to her – where she is at today is because of him. That is the only reason and I mean enough is enough," Thomas Jr said in an emotional interview with the publication.

"My dad's dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can just make amends and see Archie. And have his daughter back in his life – I mean, we owe him that."

Thomas Jr said his father has only a good few years left and believed a simple phone call between Meghan and her father could fix their issues.

Thomas Markle Jr. Photo / Getty Images

"He is so frustrated because he can't get a message to her. He is still bewildered, he is still lost, he is getting frustrated now to where he is just going to enjoy the rest of his life and he is just going to blow it off."

Speaking about Meghan's acting career, as the Duchess previously shot to fame in the TV series Suits, Thomas Jr believed she would jump at the opportunity to be on big screens.

"I see her back in Hollywood one way or the other. I think that anything that has to do with Hollywood, especially George Clooney and big A-list people in Hollywood, is attractive to her," he said.

He claimed that she would be given the opportunity because she was part of the royal family.

Thomas Markle's dying wish is to meet his grandson, Archie. Photo / Channel 5

"She is not an A-list actress. She was a character in a series," he gingerly added.

Advertisement

But as for the Markles, Tom Jr thought it was "embarrassing" that none of them was invited to the "half wedding" in 2016.

"I think Meghan found us embarrassing because, you know, working on Suits jaded her. It just changed her, you know," he said.

He believed becoming famous changed his sister and that she thought she was too good for anybody.

Meghan has not seen her father since well before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Tom Jr, 54, who lives in Oregon, hopes that one day he will get to have a relationship with 10-month-old nephew Archie as well.