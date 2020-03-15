It's business as usual for the Queen who attended Sunday church service - despite strict self-isolation advice from the British government for those aged over 70.

Putting on a defiant display, the 93-year-old was driven alone to Windsor today to continue performing royal duties.

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock confirmed the British government is telling over 70s to stay home for up to four months, admitting the National Health Service does not have enough ventilators to fight the virus.

Hancock said over 70s will be made to self-isolate even if they do not have any symptoms, in order to help stop the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable.

Advertisement

"We don't want to do that too soon because clearly it is not an easy thing for people to do, it is not an easy thing for people to sustain." Hancock added that he expected the stay-at-home advice to be issued "certainly in the coming weeks absolutely".

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were reported to be self-isolating at Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

The news comes as a palace aide revealed that the Queen is set to stay on at Buckingham Palace, despite initial reports she was leaving over coronavirus fears.

The reports claimed the Queen and Prince Philip had been taken to Windsor Castle with plans to quarantine themselves as the outbreak worsens.

The royal source told The Sun: "She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus."

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: The Queen, Charles and Camilla cancel royal engagements

• Coronavirus: Auckland man becomes sixth case of virus confirmed in New Zealand

• Coronavirus: Long queues at supermarkets after first NZ case confirmed, experts urge calm

• NZ experts paint picture of coronavirus 'worst-case scenario' and how we can prevent it

"The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm's way."

However, today a palace insider revealed that the Queen is planning to stay at Buckingham Palace unless there are drastic changes.

The coronavirus pandemic has already seen Her Majesty postpone her visits to Cheshire and Camden and cancel her annual garden parties in May and June, in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

Advertisement

Earlier in the month, the Queen reportedly vowed to not let the outbreak stop her performing her usual duties and that she would continue until there is "compelling advice to the contrary".