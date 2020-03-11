Australian supermarket giants Woolworths has changed its refund policy for customers who panic-bought mass goods amid the hysteria surrounding coronavirus.

The pack mentality surrounding the panic-buying has seen some customers purchase hundreds of rolls of toilet paper, forcing supermarkets to put pack limits in place.

The grocery giant had to limit the number of essential items on sale per customer including canned foods and other goods after shelves were emptied.

Now they've issued a notice at stores across the country saying from Wednesday onwards it wouldn't allow "rainchecks" on any products or refunds for any goods that have been in high demand.

Shoppers have been told there is likely to be a lot less variety of food in supermarkets as Australia struggles to import produce due to coronavirus. Photo / Franklinisdead / Instagram

"From Wednesday 11 March 2020 until further notice, we will not provide a refund where you have simply changed your mind about products purchased from Woolworths in the following categories," Woolworths said in a statement to customers, which has also been posted in stores.

"Toilet paper, paper towel, tissues and serviettes, medicinal (pain relief), cleaning (anti-bacterial wipes, sprays and cleaners, disposable gloves), feminine hygiene and incontinence, baby wipes.

"Pasta and pasta sauce, canned food (fish, vegetables, soup, fruit and canned meals), flour and bread mixes, cooking oils, rice."

Woolworths has posted a change to its refund policy in its stores amid a recent burst of panic-buying during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo / Twitter

The policy changes have been made to "help support more customers' access to high demand essential products in reasonable quantities", the spokesperson said.

Coles took out a full page newspaper ad pleading with consumers to only buy as much toilet paper as they need.

"The sudden and unprecedented demand for toilet paper has created a problem. But the problem isn't a shortage of toilet paper," the ad, which ran in the Australian, reads.

"The problem is that some people are buying a lot more toilet paper than they normally do and more than they need to.

"At Coles, we have a responsibility to ensure every Australian can access their fair share of the things they need every day. And right now, not every Australian can; including the elderly and most vulnerable.

"We can't allow that to continue."

A dispute over toilet paper turned violent at a Sydney Woolworths. Photo / Twitter

Woolworths placed a four-pack limit on toilet paper, the same week a fight broke out in a Sydney supermarket over the mass-buying of bog roll.

The closure of factories in China has also started to cause supply problems for some New Zealand manufacturers which are running short of components.

In New Zealand, some items such as hand sanitiser, masks, gloves and paracetamol have been hit by short-term shortages due to high demand and some supply issues in the past few weeks.

Cottonsoft, one of the country's largest makers and distributors of tissue products, this week confirmed it faced no supply issues with any raw materials.

The Government has warned the public not to stockpile goods. Last week the Prime Minister weighed in on the issue, telling people to continue with everyday life.

"If you need a bottle of milk, go and get it. If you don't, do not react in any other way than you would any other day," she said.

"The public should be going about their daily lives."