Quaden Bayles' age rumours have officially been put to rest after he shared a video proving he is indeed just a 9-year-old boy, and not an 18-year-old man.

The young Australian boy living with dwarfism captivated the world last month when footage of him crying – following the impacts of bullying – went viral.

But false rumours began circulating online shortly after, with trolls claiming Quaden was a man trying to cash in on internet fame with a "fake" bullying story.

READ MORE:

• 'It's dehumanising': Quaden Bayles' mother explains what spurred viral video

• 'Don't be rude': Quaden Bayles' message to bullies

• Australian boy Quaden Bayles reactivates Instagram account with post aimed at bullies

• Real reason Quaden Bayles' family rejected Disneyland trip

Advertisement

Now Quaden's mother Yarraka Bayles has taken to Instagram on Monday to dispel the theory, sharing a video of her son holding up his passport which showed his date of birth as December 13, 2010 — making him 9 years old.

"I can understand why people think my son is not really 9," Yarraka Bayles captioned the video.

He was born on December 13, 2010, making him 9 years old. Photo / Instagram

"He's an old soul, wise beyond his years and definitely the smartest, strongest kid I will ever know.

"He has so much swag and attitude, unlike any other 9-year-old you'll ever meet."

Yarraka Bayles continued that her son is "obviously not your average kid".

"But like any other person, he just wants to be happy and healthy and I will do all I can to ensure that.

"So just to set the record straight ... Quaden was born at 12.15pm on Monday December 13, 2010! As you can clearly see here on his passport that was issued 22nd September 2017 before our first trip to Fiji."

Last month, the Brisbane boy reactivated his Instagram page with a cheeky post also aimed at trolls who accused him of faking his age.

Advertisement

The post showed Quaden decked out in designer gear as he posed beside a blue car in what appears to be a Photoshopped image making him look taller.

Both Instagram posts come after rumours were spread about the bully victim's age.

The photos are clearly from an 18th birthday party of one of Quaden's friends. Photo / Twitter

A Facebook post written by a woman, whose account has since been deleted, shared a composite of photos from Quaden's Instagram account, claiming it showed him having already celebrated his 18th birthday.

"Just so you know. he scammed everybody. he's 18. has plenty of money and yeah everyone fell for it," the post claimed.

Thousands of people rallied to defend the false claim with Quaden having since reactivated his Instagram account to share the original tongue-in-cheek message targeted at his bullies.

"Guess how old I am in this pic," he said alongside a digitally edited photo of himself.

The snap appeared to be of someone else's body with Quaden's face Photoshopped onto it.

Quaden shot to global attention when his mum shared an emotional video that racked up millions of views.

The footage posted by his mother was of him in tears and saying "I just want to die right now" after being bullied at school for having dwarfism.

It then sparked an incredible response from people around the world with more than US$473,000 raised to send Quaden and his family to Disneyland.

But on February 27, Quaden's family revealed they won't be accepting the trip and insisted the money go to charity instead, accepting some of the funds to go towards his future medical costs.

Quaden Bayles had been distraught after suffering bullying at school. Photo / Supplied

"What kid wouldn't want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden's life," his Aunty Mundanara Bayles told NITV News.

"But my sister said 'You know what, let's get back to the real issue'. We want the money to go to community organisations that really need it."

The decision to not take the trip came after the bizarre and cruel false conspiracy theory about his age which left many heartbroken and proud in equal measures.

"Bullied boy gets bullied out of a trip to Disneyland. This is the world we live in," one person wrote on Twitter, a sentiment echoed by many.

"That little Quaden Bayles kid didn't even ask for that Disneyland trip but you bullied him out of that too. At least it's all going to charity," another said.

People from all over the world have since banded together in support of Quaden including celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Cardi B and comedian Brad Williams.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.