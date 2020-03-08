A bold British student and head boy threw royal protocol aside and planted a kiss on the cheek of Meghan Markle during her final solo royal appearance.

Aker Okoye was invited on stage by Markle to speak on behalf of his school in support of International Women's Day.

The Daily Mail reports that the Robert Clark Upper School head boy beamed as he bounded up to the podium and went immediately in for a kiss on the cheek of a surprised Markle.

The 16-year-old was met with rapturous applause from fellow pupils at the East London school while Markle laughed and wagged her finger at the bold student.

Okoye wasn't finished though. Waiting for cheers to die down he leaned into the microphone saying: "She really is beautiful, innit." To which the crowd erupted again.

Aker Okoye threw protocol aside and took his chance. Photo / Getty Images

The event was Meghan's final solo engagement as a working member of the royal family.

Markle chose to mark International Women's Day with a visit to Dagenham, famous for its women machinists who sparked a famous revolution and a feature film after their demands for equal pay.

Pupils of the school, however, were shocked at the surprise appearance, after only being told to expect a VIP at the event, reports the Daily Mail.

The student's guesses ranged from Boris Johnson to Beyoncé and even Jackie Chan.

Aker Okoye bounded on to the stage and went straight in for a kiss on the cheek. Photo / Getty Images

However, no one guessed the Duchess of Sussex was about to turn up to their East London school.

Markle had clearly done her homework too: When introduced to one of the teenagers she recognised his name and said: "You're student mayor as well, aren't you? Impressive."

"I'm just so proud to be able to witness so much of this activism and this energy that you have in this room," she told one group. "So well done. You guys are going to do great."