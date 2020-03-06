Meghan Markle's latest fashion masterclass has underlined her commitment to Kiwi jeweller Jessica McCormack.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a $20,000 rose gold and diamond bracelet by the now London-based designer as part of an ensemble that wowed the world on Thursday night, UK time.

Markle, 38, was attending the Endeavour Awards with husband Harry to kick off the final round of official engagements before the couple withdraw from frontline royal life.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wears the $20,000 Chi Chi bracelet by Jessica McCormack. Photo / Getty Images

READ MORE:

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow crowds at one of their final royal events

• Family life and an acting career: How Meghan plans to 'have it all'

• Meghan and Harry: Painful royal truth in photo

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $15m Malibu blunder

Advertisement

Daily Mail Online reported that her statement dress was a $2000 azure blue number by Victoria Beckham, offset with Manolo Blahnik shoes, a clutch by Stella McCartney, who designed her second wedding dress, a $200 pair of earrings and the McCormack Chi Chi design.

The couple have a number of appearances scheduled this weekend, before joining other senior royals including the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, at the Commonwealth Day service in London.

It's thought these will be Harry and Meghan's last official duties before their royal roles end on March 31.

Markle has rocked McCormack designs multiple times before, including a $50,000 pair of ruby earrings at last year's Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

During the couple's 2018 tour of New Zealand, she wore a McCormack diamond pendant while delivering a speech about women's suffrage at Government House.

New Zealand-born jeweller Jessica McCormack is now based in London. Photo / NZ Herald archive

The necklace was inspired by ancient Māori art form ta moko, with each spiral motif hand-set with variously sized cut diamonds and a single stone at the centre mounted in gold.

Sales of the design surged with the white gold version selling out overnight.