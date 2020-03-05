The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out in London for their first - and one of their final - royal engagements since news broke they were stepping back.

In spectacular scenes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were glowing as they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at London's Mansion House Friday evening, local time.

Meghan looked the picture of health in a striking blue dress, while Harry was smiling for cameras as the pair walked hand in hand carrying an umbrella.

Meghan slayed at the high-profile event. Photo / Getty

This is what love looks like. Photo / Getty

Yass. Yass. Yass. Photo / Getty

And once more, because love. Photo / Getty

The duo are at the event to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen.

Advertisement

The Sussexes are currently attending a pre-ceremony reception, where they will meet the nominees, endeavour participants and key supporters of the fund.

They will then attend the awards ceremony, where they will each present an award, and Harry will give a short speech.

The awards night will be the first of three joint engagements the couple will undertake together before closing their Buckingham Palace office on April 1 ahead of their new life in Canada.

Royal watchers were in raptures over the appearance, taking to social media to praise the outgoing royals.