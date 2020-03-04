Kiwi food writer and presenter Sophie Gray has shared her tips and recipes for those who may need to be quarantined following the coronavirus outbreak.

While a number of New Zealanders have been "panic buying" supplies from the supermarket, Gray wanted to share her expertise to help calm people's fears and provide practical advice for preparing for an emergency.

Taking to social media, Gray, who runs Destitute Gourmet, said she doesn't suggest Kiwis should be stockpiling but says the key to a successful emergency pantry is items of nutritional value, versatility and longevity.

"Over the last week some people have begun stockpiling food and supplies in case they are quarantined due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, so I thought now would be a good time to talk about the 'emergency pantry'.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Long queues at supermarkets after first NZ case confirmed, experts urge calm

• Coronavirus case: 'Terrified' grandmother worried she's infected others

• Coronavirus: 'Panic buying' hits supermarkets around the globe

• How coronavirus impacts New Zealand's food and agribusiness sector

"I am NOT suggesting anyone should be stockpiling at this time; however preparedness is helpful in any crisis, as we learned from the Christchurch and Kaikoura quakes.

"When it comes to stocking for any emergency the nutritional value, versatility and longevity of the foods is key.

"Assuming we are able to access our kitchens, you will have on hand your usual stock of spices, stock powder, spreads, sauces for as long as they last. You may want to do a quick inventory - do we need tomato sauce? Peanut butter? Tea bags?"

Sophie Gray, who is known as Destitute Gourmet, has posted a list of food items and recipes that are great to have in the cupboard during an emergency. Photo / Destitute Gourmet

Gray's list of must-haves include:

1. Milk powder - Used for drinks, baking, porridge, making yoghurt.

2. Oats - A veritable superfood. Can be used to bind meatballs, breakfast, snacks, or combine with peanut butter.

3. Dried fruit - Apricots, sultanas, dates, raisins.

4. Seeds - Pumpkin, sunflower, sesame.

5. Bean sprouts or alfalfa seeds.

6. Flour and instant yeast sachets to create bread.

7. Fats - Butter, cooking oil.

8. Eggs.

9. Canned goods - tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, sweet corn, baked beans, chilli beans, canned fish.

10. Pulses and legumes.

11. Arborio rice, long-grain rice.

12. Quinoa.

13. Dried pasta.

14. Vegetables, dried green peas.

15. Frozen meat.





Gray also posted a number of recipes that are easy to make with the emergency pantry supplies which include bread, kedgeree, lonely sausage risotto, spiced tomato soup, bolognese and curry among others.

Fans of the food writer have since praised Gray for her tips and advice, with many saying they're going to start prepping.

Advertisement

"Fantastic for every day- not just emergencies. Thanks for sharing," one person wrote.

Another said: "This is brilliant, thanks so much. Particularly like the recipes, very very handy!"

Another said the recipes were awesome, but warned others not to store everything in glass containers in case of an earthquake.

"This is awesome but also need to consider not storing everything in glass if you are at risk of an earthquake in your area."

Gray's emergency pantry recipes can be found here.