A mother has shared a warning to others after her husband's energy drink habit ended up costing his life.

In February 2001, John Reynolds, from California, died from cardiac arrest after consuming one energy drink a day to get him through his night shifts as a mechanic.

Cassondra, his wife of 10 years and mother of three, told of the moment she woke to hear her husband gasping for air before she performed CPR and waited on emergency services, according to the Sun.

She added that she was in a state in shock over the ordeal as he turned from blue to grey.

When emergency services arrived, Reynolds was rushed to hospital where he was put on life support and into a medically induced coma.

But weeks later he was pronounced brain dead and Cassondra made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support.

"When he was pronounced brain dead, I let my children come and visit him to say their goodbyes. I asked the nurse to remove as many wires as possible so that they wouldn't be scared," the heartbroken wife recounted.

Cassondra said her husband was a healthy man who did not smoke or drink. She added that he had a full physical examination the month prior, but all his results came back fine.

Bewildered as to why her husband died, doctors told her his sugar levels were sky high and believed he may have had a diabetic episode.

However, after asking her many questions about his lifestyle, Cassondra told doctors about his energy drink habit.

That is when she was told that it only took one energy drink to throw off the heart's rhythm and cause a heart arrhythmia.

"The doctor told me that drinking energy drinks is like playing Russian roulette with your life, and that really stuck with me," she said.

Nine years after the death of her husband, Cassondra has launched the Awareness Project that aims to raise awareness about the dangers of energy drinks and pre-workout supplements.

She has asked others to speak out in a bid to warn others.

She also advised those who believe their loved ones had an adverse reaction to these drinks should report it to their governing food agency.

"It's the synergistic effect when these substances are combined with the additional stimulants contained in energy drinks that appear to be causing so many cardiac issues," she said.

A Facebook group that Cassondra started, Energy Drink and Pre-Workout Awareness, has 11,000 members.