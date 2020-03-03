Key Points:
Two royal couples, two Instagram accounts, one conspiracy theory. Of all the tricks humankind employs to concoct the illusion of security, the most vital to the British royal family is hierarchy. Hierarchy is what makes
an elder brother more important than a younger one, a newborn more powerful than his 33-year-old uncle. A minor tweak to the laws of succession requires the consent not only of British Parliament, but of 15 other nations. While sovereignty operates under hierarchy, it survives by public support. What happens, then, when monarchical order is pitted against social popularity? On Instagram: a mystery. This is a tale of two social media accounts, both alike in dignity, yet cast as star-cross'd competitors on Instagram, where we lay our scene. @KensingtonRoyal was established in January 2015. Crucial to our saga, it was a shared account for Prince William, his wife, Catherine (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and his younger brother Prince Harry. (William and Harry are the only children of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales; Charles is first in line for the British throne, making William second in line.) When Harry became engaged to American actress Meghan Markle in 2017, @KensingtonRoyal began functioning as a shared account for the two couples. It remained as such through Harry and Meghan's wedding in spring 2018 (when they were formally given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex), and for several months beyond. Until April 2, 2019. That date marked the appearance of a newer, more sprightly Instagram account called @SussexRoyal. This was a new official handle for Harry and Meghan alone. It has served ever since as their base of social media operations, and as a channel for direct communication with the world. It was where, at the start of this year, Harry and Meghan posted their surprise announcement they intended to "step back" from the British royal family. It was where, in the wake of the hectic negotiations that followed, they posted a screenshotted statement from Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to show that she expressed support for their decision. In the latest development, the couple will be required to relinquish use of the word "royal" in their branding, commercial and charitable activities, and presumably, Instagram handle; that change in status is scheduled to take effect on April 1. But let us back up a year, to when one royal brand was cleaved into two. That's when things got weird.
ACT I. Two households, both alike in dignityFrom the outset, @SussexRoyal was runaway popular. It set a Guinness world record for reaching 1 million faster than any account in Instagram history — in 5 hours and 45 minutes. (Only Jennifer Aniston has improved on that time, when she created an Instagram account later in 2019.) Tabloid writers and royal reporters began to forecast the moment that @SussexRoyal's follower count would overtake @KensingtonRoyal's, thus crowning Harry and Meghan the definitive winners of an unofficial couples' popularity contest. It seemed inevitable; already, when it came to Google search interest, Harry and Meghan towered over William and Kate. (From November 2017 until the end of January 2020, Harry-and-Meghan-related searches accounted for 83 per cent of the world's curiosity in the two couples.) The Instagram eclipse would happen in April or perhaps May, with the birth of the couple's first child, royal watchers speculated. It happened in neither, it turned out. Nor in June. Nor July. Every day, without exception, from April 2, 2019, until January 21, 2020 — through Guinness world record growth, the birth of Harry and Meghan's baby Archie, and the seismic rupture that was their public departure from royal life — the size of Harry and Meghan's Instagram audience failed to exceed that of William and Kate's. Was it coincidence that Instagram popularity appeared to align so unwaveringly with monarchical hierarchy? Or was there invisible mischief afoot?
For the remainder of 2018, the two couples surfaced on their single account smiling radiantly — or, on the prescribed days, staring off in solemn remembrance — in an easy rhythm. The impression was of companions casually interspersed throughout one another's lives, locked in a perpetual couple's staycation behind the walls of their shared palace, with participants slipping out now and then to pursue their philanthropic passions. In 2019, however, Harry and Meghan began a process of gradual separation. They extricated themselves from their joint "royal household" arrangement with William and Kate, moving their administrative offices out of Kensington Palace, and hiring new staff. They formed a charitable foundation separate from the one William and Harry had founded in 2009, which had been the locus of both couples' philanthropic efforts. And, most visibly, on April 2, they introduced a stand-alone Instagram account. Though Meghan was by no means a global star before her marriage, she had maintained an active and successful personal Instagram account, its profile buoyed by her regular role on a moderately popular American cable legal drama. That account boasted around 2 million followers before its deletion following her engagement (not far from the approximately 2.27 million followers @KensingtonRoyal had when the engagement was announced). From its very first post, Harry and Meghan's new Sussex account was distinct from @KensingtonRoyal — and seemed unmistakably the work of an Instagram veteran. It established a signature color palette (royal blue) and typography (a hybrid of caps-locked roman and lowercase italics). These kinds of personalized elements were absent from @KensingtonRoyal. Over the next several months, the two accounts would diverge even further in style and tone.View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year! A new portrait of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George has been released to mark the start of a new decade. Wishing all of our followers a happy and healthy 2020! Photo by Ranald Mackechnie.
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
ACT II. From ancient grudge break to new mutinyAccording to data provided by CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool that, like Instagram, is owned by Facebook, nine of the 10 most-liked posts ever shared by either @KensingtonRoyal or @SussexRoyal showcase some combination of Harry and Meghan (and/or their son). The single outlier is an image of William and Kate's two eldest children taken on Princess Charlotte's first day of school in 2019. (It came in eighth.) Data generated by media-monitoring software Cision, which tracks online media mentions, found that, from the date of the announcement of Harry and Meghan's engagement in November 2017 to January 2020, Harry and Meghan received vastly more global online attention than did William and Kate. (Recall, too: They crushed them in Google searches.) (William and/or Kate did receive more online attention than Harry and/or Meghan on a handful of dates, such as: the day Kate wore a green gown to the BAFTA awards ceremony, out of step with the event's unofficial all-black dress code to express solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct; the period immediately before and after the birth of William and Kate's third child; and their daughter's first day of school.) Thus it is perhaps not surprising that, from the date of the @SussexRoyal debut until Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement this past January, @SussexRoyal's Meghan-and-Harry-centric posts received more total likes than @KensingtonRoyal posts centered on Kate and William. According to CrowdTangle data, the Sussexes came out around 13.5 million likes ahead. Of course, on Instagram, likes are only one measure of engagement. Another is comments. Harry and Meghan won that by an even bigger margin: In the same time frame, their account received more than double the number of comments that @KensingtonRoyal did, despite @KensingtonRoyal laying claim, perpetually, to hundreds of thousands more followers. Likes and comments are a quick way to eyeball an account's success. Divide that combined figure by an account's number of followers, and you can calculate an interaction rate. A high interaction rate suggests a highly engaged following, which suggests high popularity — or at least a lot of interest. @SussexRoyal's interaction rate was nearly twice that of @KensingtonRoyal's. Its audience was rapt, active and, within a month and a half of the account's creation, numbered more than 8 million users — a figure it had taken @KensingtonRoyal more than four years to amass. With good reason, perhaps. Unlike @KensingtonRoyal, @SussexRoyal established early that it operated largely independently of the British press. While @KensingtonRoyal released coveted family images in concert with members of the media, @SussexRoyal surprised its followers with images royal reporters could not get. From time to time, it even broke news. Yet it seemed, from the outside, that no matter how many followers @SussexRoyal gained, it could never quite catch up; rather, it appeared eternally on the cusp of doing so. On the date @SussexRoyal was created, @KensingtonRoyal had an audience of about 7.3 million. But the older account's prolonged dominance cannot be attributed to its head start. Accounts created later often overtake popular "partners." For instance, Michelle Obama surpassed her husband's Instagram account within months of him leaving office. Kaia Gerber, 18, overtook her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, within months of her own runway debut. Furthermore, follower growth for one account does not necessarily portend a comparable increase for a similar one. Few accounts are as closely related as those of Jonathan and Drew Scott, the identical twin brothers who jointly star in their own home real estate television franchise, "The Property Brothers." CrowdTangle data indicates that, after years of virtually complete growth overlap, one Property Brother's account began blazing an upward trail at the end of last year. Its associated Property Brother (Jonathan) had recently revealed he was dating actress Zooey Deschanel.
ACT III. All are punish'dIt is a quirk of digital popularity that social media accounts with large followings can reasonably expect to lose a very small percentage of followers immediately after sharing new content. The appearance of said new content, regardless of format or platform, will inevitably lead some portion of followers to conclude they don't care about it. It will inspire decisive action — to unfollow. It is therefore not unusual that, when @SussexRoyal posts a photo of Harry, a typically well-performing subject — on horseback at about 2:40pm, London time, on a Friday — it will lead to a brief exodus of followers. In this case, of something like 420 accounts in the first hour, according to timestamped data. A successful post will quickly make up this difference as new users discover it and elect to follow the account. In this case, the horse post resulted in a net gain of about 1,200 new followers in the first 5 hours, plus more than 420,000 likes. It is less explicable that when, for instance, @KensingtonRoyal shares a low-resolution image of a painted portrait of the late Queen Victoria — who is neither a common nor immediately recognisable subject for the account — at 6:47am the same day, it should immediately gain over 730 followers in the first hour.
It is even less explicable that it should experience a net gain of roughly 3,500 new followers in the first 5 hours, especially considering it garnered only around 283,000 likes total. That means that although the somewhat obscure portrait of Victoria was apparently enchanting enough to draw droves of new followers to @KensingtonRoyal, it received far fewer likes than a photo of Harry on @SussexRoyal — a photo that, paradoxically, despite receiving hundreds of thousands more likes than Queen Victoria, enticed far fewer people to follow the account. Curious! Before Harry and Meghan's account existed, @KensingtonRoyal might gain something like 1,000 followers on an average good (but not astronomically good) day. But between January 1 and March 31 of last year, its following shrank by nearly 10,000 accounts. The creation of @SussexRoyal seemed to reinvigorate it — and then some. On May 12, the day @SussexRoyal posted a photo of Meghan's hands holding newborn Archie's cute tiny baby feet, the account of Archie's aunt and uncle, @KensingtonRoyal, gained more than 42,000 followers. This despite the fact @KensingtonRoyal had posted no content, as well as the fact that the Sussex post was in honour of a holiday few in Britain were observing: US Mother's Day. For comparison, the day @KensingtonRoyal shared its hugely popular — for it — first day of school post, which featured Charlotte and George hugging adorably in impeccably clean uniforms, it gained slightly more than 40,000 followers. (@SussexRoyal, which shared no post that day, gained about 10,400.)View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke of Sussex played in the ninth annual @Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, held for the first time in Rome, Italy, to raise funds and awareness for Sentebale's work supporting children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Co- founded by The Duke of Sussex in 2006 with Prince Seeiso, @Sentabale has worked for over a decade in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi to address the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV, providing them with the tools, peer networks, and education to lead healthy and productive lives. Eastern and southern Africa remain the regions most affected by the HIV epidemic - accounting for 45% of the world's HIV infections. Lesotho and Botswana have the second and third highest infection rate of HIV in the world – with children often too afraid to access the life-saving treatment and care available, because there is still too much associated stigma. Sentebale's core programme supporting children living with HIV reaches over 4,600 children and young people each month who are coming to terms with living with HIV through monthly Saturday clubs at local healthcare facilities, and 1,700 youth through residential week-long camps in Lesotho and Botswana. Last year alone, Sentebale's youth volunteers aged between 18 and 24 delivered sexual and reproductive health education, including topics on HIV prevention in schools and communities to over 100,000 of their peers in Lesotho. Support from today's match will help @Sentebale to expand these essential and life-transforming initiatives. To learn more about @Sentebale or lend your support, visit www.sentebale.org or if you're in London on June 11th, please join us for the Sentebale Audi concert at Hampton Court Palace @historicroyalpalaces, more details can be also found on the @Sentebale website Photos: Chris Jackson, Delfina Blaquier
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
May 21 marked the first time @KensingtonRoyal's growth rate began regularly outpacing @SussexRoyal's. The differences were slight — often hundredths of 1 per cent — but they appeared to manifest irrespective of the content posted. On back-to-back dates when neither account posted anything, Kate and William's account growth rate might inexplicably increase from 0.06 per cent to 0.11 per cent. Or, on a date when @SussexRoyal content received roughly 10 times the number of likes and comments as @KensingtonRoyal content, Kensington's growth rate might still outpace it by 0.01 per cent. From May 21 on, CrowdTangle data showed the accounts' followings growing in lock step — with @KensingtonRoyal permanently ahead. Matt Navarra, a British social media consultant, was unconvinced that either account exhibited suspicious follower activity. "I don't think there's anything in it," he said — but added, "I wouldn't put my life on it." Samuel Woolley, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin whose research focuses on social media political propaganda, said that while manipulation was impossible to confirm without more account information than is publicly available, the CrowdTangle data is "pretty damning if we are looking for inauthentic activity." Others consulted were in agreement that several scenarios could explain the follower gap: • Scenario 1: Despite @KensingtonRoyal's prior lackluster performance and oddly low engagement rate relative to @SussexRoyal, it maintained its follower advantage with no manipulation. More real people simply elected to follow William and Kate over Harry and Meghan. • Scenario 2: @KensingtonRoyal was given better placement on Instagram's "Who To Follow" list, a curated selection of accounts presented to new users — a variable known to drive tremendous numbers to specific accounts with virtually no effort from account owners. • Scenario 3: @KensingtonRoyal was the beneficiary of a concentrated fan-driven campaign to keep its numbers high. (No evidence of such an effort could be found.) • Scenario 4: @SussexRoyal's initial follower takeoff was supplemented by bot followers, and its growth slowed when no new bots were bought to replace them. (This would not seem to explain Kensington's sudden and sustained increase in popularity relative to Sussex — unless, perhaps, Kensington began acquiring followers at the same time as Sussex, and for several months after.) • Scenario 5: @KensingtonRoyal was receiving follower boosts in the form of bots.View this post on Instagram
200 years ago today Queen Victoria was born at Kensington Palace — now the home of Victoria's great-great-great-great-grandson, The Duke of Cambridge. To mark the anniversary, we're exploring the @RoyalCollectionTrust to take a look at significant moments at Kensington Palace in Victoria's life. 1. Princess Victoria first met her future husband, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg Gotha, at Kensington Palace in 1836. This painting by Alexandre-Jean Dubois Drahonet from 1832 shows a young Victoria in Kensington Palace Gardens, with the Palace visible in the background on the right side of the painting. 2. On the death of her Uncle William IV in the early hours of 20 June 1837, Victoria became Queen at the age of just 18. This painting by Sir David Wilkie depicts the moment later that morning when Princess Victoria heard of her accession to the throne. She recorded the incident which took place at Kensington Palace in her journal; I was awoke at 6 o'clock by Mamma who told me that the Archbishop of Canterbury and Lord Conyngham were here and wished to see me. I got out of bed and went into my sitting room (only in my dressing gown) and alone, and saw them. Lord Conyngham (the Lord Chamberlain) then acquainted me that my poor Uncle, the King, was no more, and had expired at 12 minutes past 2 this morning and consequently that I am Queen. 3. On the day of her accession Queen Victoria held her first council in the Red Saloon at Kensington Palace, shown in this painting by Sir David Wilkie. Charles Greville, present at the council, later remarked that Victoria handled the occasion with 'perfect calmness and self-possession'. Three weeks later, Victoria moved from Kensington Palace into Buckingham Palace. 4. Princess Louise, Victoria's sixth child, designed this statue of her mother in 1893, which now sits outside Kensington Palace. This summer, a special new exhibition 'Queen Victoria's Palace' will tell the story of how the young Queen transformed Buckingham Palace from a private house into a working royal residence. Visit @RoyalCollectionTrust to find out more. Images used courtesy of Royal Collection Trust.
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
ACT IV. A plague o' both your housesSeveral researchers observed that some inauthentic activity is bound to plague any prominent social media account: Following popular users is one tactic bots use to mimic humans. While no one consulted knew of a reliable way to keep numbers artificially low by suppressing genuine follower activity, all agreed that it's easy to make them appear artificially high with bots. As part of a recent NATO study, researchers acquired more than 3,500 comments, 25,000 likes and 5,000 followers, all for roughly US$330 ($530). It is also possible to use bots to inflate social media accounts even if you are not the owner. Anyone can buy bots on behalf of anyone else, or send them to an account with which they have no affiliation. But inauthentic activity is somewhat unverifiable. One of the biggest challenges of unearthing fake followers, for the layman, is that many of the tools for doing so have disappeared. Alex Taub, a founder and former CEO of social media analytics company SocialRank, described the current social media landscape as "like a black box." It stems from the spring of 2018, when TechCrunch reported that Instagram had abruptly limited the amount of user data developers outside the company could access. (Mark Zuckerberg was about to testify before Congress regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political consulting firm collected and sold the personal data of nonconsenting Facebook users.) The move impaired the ability of third parties to perform widespread data analysis. In so doing, it granted all Facebook and Instagram users more privacy — including those accounts operating as bots.
To him, @SussexRoyal's initial explosive growth seemed genuine. But the fact that @KensingtonRoyal's follower count grew by large numbers on days of popular @SussexRoyal posts — the day @SussexRoyal shared the shot of their baby son's feet, for instance — made him suspicious of the older account. Then there was the matter of the fans. Anna Gebremedhin, a data analyst specializing in Instagram commerce, found that, when William, Kate, Meghan and Harry shared one Instagram handle, their respective Instagram fan accounts grew in ways that largely mirrored @KensingtonRoyal. But after @SussexRoyal was created, that pattern collapsed. "Major fan Instagram accounts for William and Kate, which previously corresponded to the popularity of their official page, did not see growth aligned with their official account," Gebremedhin said. Followings of Meghan and Harry fan accounts rose in proportion to @SussexRoyal's following, but @KensingtonRoyal's numbers grew faster than William and Kate's fan pages. Gebremedhin called this "a deviation from historical growth." On January 21, 2020, there was a breakthrough:@SussexRoyal, at last, surpassed @KensingtonRoyal's follower lead — two weeks after the Sussexes' semi-departure from the royal family.View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from "lands" by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
ACT V. These violent delights have violent endsDirect comparison of the accounts is hindered by a final peculiar fact. @SussexRoyal is classified as an Instagram "creator account" — a free designation that grants owners (and, to a more limited extent, other users) the ability to view some account metrics. @KensingtonRoyal, on the other hand, is designated a "personal account" — a setting a celebrity digital media strategist who was granted anonymity by The Times to protect client accounts called "bizarre." These accounts do not have access to advanced publishing capabilities and other account management tools. "Why would the most prominent figures in the world, basically — or among the most popular and prominent — not have that? With dedicated social media teams, it doesn't make sense," the strategist said.
The mystery remains; the parties of suspicion, neither condemned nor excus'd. Of course, any bots present could have come from anywhere. They could have been purchased by someone in another country, with no connection to the royal family. We cannot even assume that bots added to one account were intended to make that account look good, or enforce a hierarchy of any kind. Perhaps, an account was receiving bot infusions, only so that its growth would fall off a cliff if (when?) they stopped being added. "If you really want to be in a position of power and just mess with people's social media presence, you spend a while intentionally inflating another's presence, and being a kind of puppet master," said David Berkowitz, a marketing consultant for technology companies. "Then, you just start taking this stuff away." Over the last two months, with media glare bright upon the Sussexes, @KensingtonRoyal continued its usual drip of tasteful, anodyne photos of William and Kate. Yet on February 17, it regained its follower lead, propelling itself past @SussexRoyal. As our tale draws to a close, the accounts are neck and neck.View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea. Kensington Palace
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
Written by: Caity Weaver © 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES