It sky-rocketed in popularity after featuring on Rick and Morty, now the famous Szechuan sauce is coming to New Zealand.

The sauce, what was originally released to promote Disney's Mulan 1998, will be hitting McDonald's stores around the country on Wednesday, March 4.

Available only in New Zealand, the Szechuan sauce will be available for a "limited time", with McDonald's confirming they have 200,000 pottles available to Kiwis.

"We wanted to give Kiwis the chance to try one of the rarest sauces in the world," McDonald's New Zealand Managing Director David Howse said.

"There are 200,000 units of sauce, so that works out to be approximately 1 sauce for every 25 people."

It created a frenzy in the US when one woman traded her 2003 Volkswagen Golf for one packet of Szechuan sauce, while another person sold a packet for NZ$24,000.

The sauce made a special appearance on Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty fans rioted in 2018 when McDonald's USA released its Szechaun sauce and demand outweighed supply.

At the time police were called to at least one restaurant after hundreds of people queued outside restaurants demanding the sauce at 4am.

To complement the return of the Szechuan, McDonald's has launched the 50 piece Chicken McNuggets sharebox.