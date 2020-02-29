A Twitter account dedicated to posting mugshots of "hot" female felons has gone viral, amassing over 200,000 followers.

The images were uploaded to 'mugshawtys' account, receiving a barrage of 'likes' and comments, prompting women to send in requests of their own in hope of obtaining internet fame, The Sun reports.

Photo / Instagram, Mugshawtys

The owner of the account, 24-year-old electrician Josh Jeffery from California, said he also sources the photos from a publicly-available database, resulting in several featured women getting in touch to promote their social media accounts or fundraisers for their bail money.

"A lot of people send me their own mugshots — I get probably 15 to 20 plus (direct messages) a day of different ones," he told the New York Post.

"A lot of what I post is submissions."

Photo / Instagram, Mugshawtys

Despite an overwhelming positive reaction to the account and its posts, a few Twitter users have questioned the account.

"I get random people all the time saying, 'Oh, this isn't right'. I can see where they're coming from," he said. "If there's anybody that doesn't want their picture on there, I take it down with no questions asked.

"I don't put information out there if the (women) don't want it."

Photo / Instagram, Mugshawtys

Jeffery said he intends to donate any money the account does eventually make to charities helping those in the criminal justice system.

"Our justice system is a joke," he said, adding that he often sees cases, particularly those involving marijuana, in which he doesn't think incarceration or charges are necessary.