A woman who shared a video of herself dancing in her bedroom has gone viral after people noticed her cats having a vicious fight in the background.

The 15-second clip was shared by a TikTok user earlier this month and shows her dancing in a bedroom to a pop song. But users were quick to notice the two cats sitting on top of the cupboard at the back of the room.

As she dances happily, the two cats stand on their hind legs and repeatedly swipe at each other.

Lagunya siapa dah nih 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bzc7Xs0RXs — Trafalgar Law (@heartpirate06) February 18, 2020

The video has been shared on Twitter in recent days, where it's now been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

People sharing the video called the feline "biblical" scrap between the cats, some saying they couldn't keep their attention on the woman's dance.

"So we gonna ignore the cats in the back scrapping?" one person on Twitter asked.

"I can't focus on anything but those cats," another said.

"Excuse me lady, I'm more interested with those cutie cats at the back," another said.

"Your lil dance is cute but those cats need couple's therapy," another joked.