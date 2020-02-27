An Adelaide bridal store has collapsed — and brides are cashing in with gowns now on offer for thousands of dollars off the usual price tag.

Romeo Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd, trading under Bridal on Pulteney, has entered liquidation after a recent sales slump, and as a result, remaining stock will be auctioned off — and Kiwi brides-to-be can also cash in on the deals.

The closure means couples set to tie the knot can score a wedding gown for a song, with some dresses starting as low as A$15.

The store, located at 22 Pulteney St in Adelaide, folded after racking up debts.

Advertisement

Before the collapse, it touted itself as "a multi-award winning Adelaide bridal store, with multi-award winning designers" that offered "a truly special experience to our brides".

Stephen James from BCR Advisory has been appointed liquidator of the store's parent company on February 17, and he told news.com.au the business had now ceased trading.

"As a result of declining sales and deteriorating cash flow, the directors were left with no alternative but to appoint a liquidator," James said.

"As liquidators, we have placed a high priority on notifying customers of the situation, so that wedding dresses can be collected and solutions found for unfulfilled orders.

"There are approximately 70 brides-to-be that have been affected. Staff of the business have assisted us with this process."

James said liquidators were now involved with "selling the assets of the company that primarily comprises wedding dresses and accessories, together with notifying creditors of the liquidation."

The dresses will be auctioned off through Evans Clarke, and general manager Andrew Monks told news.com.au it was an "incredible opportunity" for brides-to-be.

The auction closes at 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 3, although an in-store inspection is currently underway until 3pm today, with change room facilities available.

Advertisement

Monks said the inspection was pulling in the crowds with "lines out the door" as scores of people rush to view the dresses in person.

"It's just a great opportunity for people who have got their special day coming up to save some money on what would be a large component of the cost," he said.

"You can get something exquisite at auction prices instead of retail, so the money can be put towards the wedding itself or the honeymoon.

"Some dresses were retailing at A$4000 or more and some are starting at A$15, so the opportunity is immense."

Monks said the auction had attracted interest from punters right across Australia, including individuals and retailers keen to bag a bargain.

Purchases must be collected in person by 3pm on Thursday, March 5, and items not collected will be forfeited.

There are scores of wedding dresses available along with bridesmaid's gowns, flower girl dresses and bridal accessories such as jewellery and belts.

The dresses come in a variety of sizes and styles and some have already attracted dozens of bids, pushing up the starting price.

Browse the dresses here.