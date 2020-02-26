If you're a bad plant parent at whose hands many an unsuspecting succulent has met its untimely end, never fear - Bunnings is here.

Bunnings Warehouse's "perfect plant promise" means you can return your plant and get a refund.

"All our plants (except seedlings) are guaranteed for 12 months. If you're not 100 per cent happy, return your plant (with receipt or tax invoice) and we'll refund it," reads the website.

The policy has been in place for a while but plant lovers are just catching on with the details circulating on social media.

The policy is good news for plant lovers. Photo / Instagram

Facebook commenters rejoiced, with one writing: "Sounds like this policy was made just for me!"

"Cool, I'm getting all my plants there from now on!" commented another.

Another wrote: "What happens if you are a serial plant killer?"

Bunnings also shared some tips for keeping plants alive and well on their Instagram page.

"Not great at keeping your plants alive? Then a mother in law's tongue is for you!" reads the caption.

"It's low-maintenance and only needs to be watered when the soil is completely dry."

The Herald has contacted Bunnings for comment.