As the royal rift widens, another issue has split Harry and Meghan from the family.

Their relationship with Prince Andrew's family, the Yorks, has been rocky for years but threatens to disintegrate amid claims that the pair will snub Princess Beatrice's upcoming wedding, with friends saying they "think they're bigger" than the royal family.

The friend told the Sun: "Of course Harry and Meghan will be invited [to Beatrice's wedding] but it is up to them whether or not they choose to attend.

"The trouble with Harry and Meghan is that they think they are bigger than the institution.

"It's such a shame things have turned out like this."

It comes after Harry and Meghan took a dig at Beatrice and Eugenie in their statement following the cancellation of their Sussex Royal brand.

The part of the statement that has raised eyebrows reads: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

"Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen."

A royal source believes this is a clear reference to Beatrice and Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice is set to wed property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. Photo / AP

"It's pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy," the source told The Mirror.

Other royals are also feeling the pain of Harry and Meghan's flight from the family, with a source close to Harry's cousin Zara Phillips telling the Sun: "The overwhelming feeling is just one of sadness.

"She is incredibly fond of Harry and just feels so sad about what has happened. That's how they all feel."