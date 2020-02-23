Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lengthy statement published on their website has been found to contain a subtle dig at Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The 1114-word statement came just hours after the couple revealed they would cease to use the word "royal" and will keep their HRH titles but won't "actively use" them.

A royal source has claimed that a section of their statement - complaining that the Royal family is treating them differently to other family members - is an attack on Harry's cousins.

The part of the statement that has raised eyebrows reads: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

Advertisement

"Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen."

A section of the statement, complaining that the royal family is treating them differently to other family members, is being seen as an attack on Harry's cousins. Photo / Getty Images

According to The Mirror, the royal source believes this is a clear reference to Beatrice and Eugenie.

"It's pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy."

READ MORE:

• Harry and Meghan blasted for 'spiteful' statement over Queen, use of Royal word

• Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal split: Queen's clues about Sussexes' future

• Buckingham brawl: Harry and Meghan launch palace fightback

• Daniela Elser: Harry and Meghan's 'declaration of war' on royal family

The princesses are not considered senior working royals, as Harry and Meghan were, because they aren't carrying out fill time duties for Her Majesty.

Princess Beatrice differs from fellow royal Meghan Markle in many ways, chief among which her upcoming wedding. Video / Access Hollywood

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Fergie are ninth and 10th in line to the throne and both have full time jobs they have sought independently.

Princess Beatrice has worked at private wealth firms and as a Sony business development associate until 2014, reports the Daily Mail.

And Eugenie worked at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London's Mayfair.

Advertisement

The sisters both attended university, Beatrice studied History and the History of Ideas at Goldsmith's University and Eugenie graduated from Newcastle University after studying English Literature and the History of Art.