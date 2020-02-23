As the official Megxit date looms, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have their eyes on a lavish Malibu mansion to indulge in their new life in.

Announcing their intentions to divide their time between the UK and the US, the Daily Mail reports the pair are keen on a Californian relocation.

The Italian renaissance-style home boasts a swimming pool and tennis court. Photo / VRBO/ Planet photos

And an $11 million Malibu mansion with eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and neighbours such as Caitlyn Jenner and Robert Downey Jr. could become home for Harry, Meghan and Archie.

Currently owned by Baywatch star David Charvet and former wife Brooke Burke, the property boasts a large in-ground swimming pool, tennis court and manicured lawns surrounded by olive trees. Inside, the 1138 square metre house features clean, bright interiors, an impressive home cinema and a wine cellar.

A perfect place to watch re-runs of Suits. Photo / VRBO/ Planet photos

Last month, potential neighbour Caitlyn Jenner appeared on UK talk show Loose Women and let slip the Sussexes were looking for a property in Malibu.

Jenner told the show's panel of hosts she believed Harry and Meghan had "probably had enough" and lamented that a royal role must have been difficult for the actress.

A large, light and bright living space. Photo / VRBO/ Planet photos

The couple can perfect roasting chickens in this large kitchen. Photo / VRBO/ Planet photos

If the Sussexes do put in a bid for the property, it would see them living under 50km from Meghan's mum, Doria.

The location of the home also offers easy access to Hollywood, a place Meghan may frequent once more if any rumoured Disney and Netflix deals do go ahead.