If you're a keen cook and also pride yourself on being a tidy one, then this cleaning hack is one to try, according to the Daily Star.

Stained baking trays are one of the worst parts of cooking - those caked on stains, burnt bits of food, and the layer of grease that just won't budge.

Your once-shiny metal trays can look hideously dirty even when you've cleaned them. But not to worry - here's a five-step method to have them looking as good as new.

Step one

Pour boiling water on the tray, leave to sit for a minute and then empty out the water. Don't dry the tray, and move on to step two.

Step two

Sprinkle lots of baking soda on the tray, focusing on the spots you want to clean.

Make sure you're using baking soda not baking powder, as baking soda is a lot stronger.

Baking soda and sea salt are key to scrubbing off the dirt. Photo / 123rf

Step three

Sprinkle a layer of salt on top of the baking soda. Coarse sea salt works best, rather than table salt.

Step four

Pour white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar into a spray bottle and generously spray over the baking soda and salt.

It'll fizz up, but don't worry - that's the point.

Step five

Next use a heavy-duty scourer or steel wool and scrub like your life depends on it.

If the trays are just metal, without a special coating, then scrunched-up tin foil will work as well.

As you scrub with the scourer (preferably wet but wrung out), the ingredients should turn into a rough paste.

Work it into the pan for five or ten minutes - really put your muscles into it. Now, most of the dirst should wash off into the sink.

Rinse with hot water and watch them shine.