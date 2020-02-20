Prince Harry's latest Instagram post has fans excited for an unusual collaboration between royalty and rock star.

The Duke of Sussex has shared video that plays out a text conversation with Jon Bon Jovi, hinting that the star will sing backing vocals for an Invictus Games anthem.

The footage shows "Bon Jovi" contacting Prince Harry with a text message that reads: "Hey Harry, how's it going?"

Harry replies, referencing one of the musician's songs: "I'm good! Just livin' on a prayer..." before asking the star, "What's up?"

Bon Jovi replies telling Harry he "has an idea" and will be in London on February 28. He signs off #invictus.

Harry expresses his enthusiasm but warns "don't expect me to sing."

A message underneath the post reads: "Disclaimer - this is not a real text conversation."

The Telegraph reports Harry will be at the Abbey Road studios with the Invictus Choir on February 28.

And Buckingham Palace has announced details of the recording plans including that Bon Jovi and the Duke will meet at Abbey Road to talk him through the single and how the choir will be involved.

The choir is made up of wounded and sick veterans in the UK Armed Forces.

The Telegraph reports that a spokesman said Bon Jovi "has been a big supporter of the military for a long time as both his parents served in the U.S. Marine Corps".

A charity version of Bon Jovi's Unbroken featuring the Invictus Choir and, potentially, Prince Harry, is expected to be released in March.

The track comes ahead of the fifth Invictus Games, taking place in The Hague in May.