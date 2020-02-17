One star is noticeably absent among the slew of celebs who've paid tribute Caroline Flack since news of her death shocked the world at the weekend.

Former Love Island host Flack, 40, took her own life as she awaited trial for the alleged assault of her boyfriend, Lewis Blurton.

More than a decade earlier, Flack and Prince Harry had enjoyed a brief, very low-key relationship, news.com.au reports.

It came as Harry, then 25, was serving in the armed forces and had just broken up with Zimbabwe-born socialite Chelsy Davy. Flack, 29 at the time, was a rising star on UK TV, having just taken on a new role as co-host of Gladiators.

Her friend, fellow TV reporter Caroline Pinkham, set the two up, having previously dated Harry herself.

Prince Harry in 2009. Photo / Getty Images

"I knew [Caroline Pinkham] was friends with Prince Harry, and I'd never met him, so I thought, 'Oh that's quite exciting', and for a moment I perked up," Flack wrote in her 2014 memoir, Storm In A C Cup.

"So I was just sitting there and he arrived with a few others in tow and we all spent the evening chatting and laughing."

The pair briefly dated, but the intense press attention soon stymied any hopes at a lasting relationship.

"To meet a prince is so unlikely, it would be weird not to acknowledge it. However, once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry's bit of rough," Flack wrote in her memoir.

"The thing about Prince Harry is that he has no choice. He's not some egotistical rock star who wants loads of attention. That is his life. He didn't ask for it, he just has to deal with it."

After their brief affair ended, Flack went on to date another very famous Harry – former One Direction star Harry Styles.

