Harry and Meghan won't be returning to the UK to celebrate Prince Andrew's 60th birthday, but they'll send a video message and a gift, according to the Daily Mail.

It's an open secret that they've declined the invite to Andrew's birthday party, British media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News.

"It's not very nice for the Queen as, whatever people say and think, [Andrew] is [still] her son and she wanted her close family around her," he said.

"The reason given is that they already have commitments on the day but also plan to send a gift/card and a video message to be played at the party."

In November it was reported that the Queen had cancelled plans for a party for her disgraced son in the midst of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew's 60th celebrations were delayed in the wake of the Epstein scandal. Photo / AP

The Duke was effectively sacked from his position after a disastrous BBC interview in which he tried to defend his friendship with Epstein.

It's said that the Queen is privately supportive of her son, but also "deeply frustrated" that the scandal is affecting the rest of the family and their work.

It's believed Andrew will still walk his daughter Beatrice down the aisle at her wedding on May 29.

Yesterday it was revealed that the Sussexes have made all 15 of their Buckingham Palace staff redundant and have closed their office.

It's another sure sign they're not planning to return to live in the UK.

Harry and Meghan broke the news to their staff in January following the bombshell anouncement that they were stepping down.