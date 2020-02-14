Prince Harry's Kiwi assistant is presumed to be among those sacked in what's being called a "bloodbath" staffing cut.

Clara Loughlan is known as the mystery woman who appeared in a photo handing Meghan her flowers on the Sussexes' wedding day.

Previously Clara Madden, the Kiwi staffer caused a stir when she started dating William and Kate's media advisor Nick Loughran back in 2016, just months after he split from Kate's right-hand woman Rebecca Deacon.

Loughlan was such a central part of William and Kate's team at the time that the couple even met her parents when visiting New Zealand.

But it's now presumed that she's facing the same fate as Harry and Meghan's other UK staff, in what palace sources are calling a "very difficult time for a very loyal team" as the Sussexes' Buckingham Palace office closes.

It's another nail in the coffin for their future in the UK, as it's clear they're unlikely to spend much time there.

The Sussexes broke the news to their office team personally in January, after the announcement they were stepping down.

Clara Loughlan made headlines when she appeared handing Meghan her flowers at the royal wedding. Photo / Getty Images

A couple of the staff members may continue in the royal household, but most will now have to negotiate redundancy packages.

It's understood the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are all aware of the redundancies and the office closure.

A source told the Daily Mail that since the decision, a Buckingham Palace office was no longer needed.

"While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.'

The source said that while the news had come as a shock, most of the team accepted their fate.

"The Duke and Duchess have a very small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken."

The Kiwi is among those now facing redundancy. Photo / Instagram

Some of these staff have been working with Harry since long before his marriage.

Another source told the Daily Mail that circumstances had been "incredibly trying" for the team.

"They are all good people, very loyal and brilliant at their jobs, and everyone feels incredibly sorry for them."

It's also said that the couple's move to hire a team of US agents and publicists, many of whom worked for Meghan in her previous life as an actress, had made this even more difficult for the Palace staff.

The redundancies will likely be concluded as Harry and Meghan's transition formally comes to an end in mid to late March.