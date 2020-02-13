The scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's past ties with Jeffrey Epstein have had a severe impact on his daughter Beatrice's wedding plans.

Following months of tension after the scandal broke, Beatrice has finally given an update on her nuptials, according to Fox News.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November after a disastrous interview where he attempted to clear his name.

A source told People Magazine that Beatrice had to change her wedding date twice to adjust to Andrew's scandal - and that it would be smaller than originally planned.

Beatrice, the oldest daughter of the Duke of York, 69, and Sarah Ferguson, 60, is set to marry financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36 on May 29 at St James's Palace in London.

The reception will be held in Queen Elizabeth's garden at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew has denied claims he refused to cooperate with the FBI in their probe into Epstein. Photo / AP

But unlike Kate, Meghan and even her own sister Princess Eugenie's wedding, Beatrice and Mozzi's celebration will be small, without a carriage procession.

A royal source claims it's "in keeping with their wishes for a more low-key" affair.

The source also said Andrew would be attending and would still walk Beatrice down the aisle.

"Andrew will probably give a toast at the reception like any father of the bride. They will try to normalise this as much as possible."

Andrew didn't attend Beatrice's engagement party in December 2019, as it's believed he skipped the celebration due to the ongoing scandal around his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

But it's been reported that Andrew remains very close to his family, including ex-wife Fergie. He's also continued to spend time with his mother, the Queen, as they've been seen attending church together on January 19 and then seen riding horses around the Windsor Castle estate.

In January, authorities claimed that Andrew was refusing to work with the FBI as they continued their inquiries into the Epstein saga.

The New York Post writes that Manhattan lawyer Geoffrey Berman told reporters that federal prosecutors were struggling to get the Prince to cooperate with them.