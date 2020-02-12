In news that might baffle you unless you're under the age of 17, a video of a teenager making a big cookie is proving incredibly popular.

TikTok user Gabriel Escobar has made an admittedly very funny video of himself making one giant Oreo cookie from a packet of limited edition Oreo Most Stuf.

The creation is a tall, white, biscuit-flecked tower of Oreo creme, sandwiched between two little biscuits, and truly is a sight to behold.

After making the huge biscuit he stuffs it in his mouth and that's where the video ends.

Gabriel Escobar has made a video of himself making one giant Oreo cookie from a packet of limited edition Oreo Most Stuf. Photo / TikTok

The Oreo Most Stuf cookies have extra filling. Photo / TikTok

Gabriel's video has proved wildly popular on TikTok, where it's been liked more than 753,000 times and be shared more than 38,000 times.

The video was shared online by NBC's Youth and Culture reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt, who said the video brought her to tears.

Gabriel's gargantuan creation. Photo / TikTok

"I have consumed countless hours of tiktok, I am regarded as a TikTok expert, I have seen every trend rise and fall and yet this — THIS — is the TikTok that made me weep tears of joy…" she wrote on Twitter in a post that gathered more than 236,000 likes.

Oreo cookies come in hundreds of varieties, but Most Stuf appears to be the variety with the most, well, stuff.