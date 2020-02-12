Rob Irwin might be following in Steve Irwin's footsteps with his commitment and passion to wildlife conservation, but fans were left stunned at how he looks exactly like his dad.

Fans did a double-take after a photo showing Robert holding a koala was uploaded online.

There was a striking resemblance to Steve Irwin, who was previously pictured snuggling up to a baby croc.

Fans of the Irwins were quick to point out the similarities between the father and son, with many mistaking Robert for his father.

Steve (left) and Rob (right) look eerily similar. Photo / Getty / Instagram

"I legit thought this was Steve," one person wrote.

"Did anyone else think this was Steve at first? Beautiful moment captured," another wondered.

A third added: "At first I thought that was your dad!"

"You look so much like your dad in this photo! Bless you both," one woman kindly added.

Last year Robert posted a photo of his father feeding Murray the croc 15 years ago alongside a photo of himself feeding the same croc in 2019.

"Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart," he wrote.

The photo proved jaw-dropping with fans making comparisons between the pair.

Robert, 16, currently stars on the family's reality series, Crikey! it's the Irwins.

He also appeared on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The photographer regularly shares images of wildlife. He has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.