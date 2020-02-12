A 16-year-old boy who was growing out his hair to help his sick sister was told by his school to cut it, or leave.

Newt Johnson's 11-year-old sister Maggie Johnson was recently diagnosed with Wegener's disease, a rare autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys.

Maggie's condition left her with severe nausea and headaches that forced her to leave school in October.

The 11-year-old Texas girl's long hair started to fall out following chemotherapy and dialysis treatment.

Newt decided he wanted to grow his hair out long enough so that he could create a wig in case his sister needed one.

"It really stressed me out because I already worried about my sister," Newt told CNN. "It made me feel good that I could do something for her."

But his sweet gesture was shot down by his school, who said he either had to cut his hair off or leave school for good.

According to the Poth Independent School District (ISD) handbook, which was obtained by CNN, male students are not permitted to have hair extending "beyond the ear opening on the sides nor beyond the top of a dress shirt collar in the back."

Instead of bowing down to the establishment, Newt made a stand and pulled himself out of high school to made a stand for his sister.

Newt's hair at the time was 10 to 15cm long.

"Listen to your kids, if they really believe in something, even if it does go against the rules, sometimes you just have to dig deep [to] see if it's really worth it or not," said Newt's father, Alan Johnson. "It's worth it."

According to Newt's mother, the school gave him until January 21 to cut his hair.

But the next day his hair still remained intact.

Newt's mum was called into the school to pick up her son and go get him a haircut.

The school then offered Newt's parents a meeting to discuss the matter. But by then the damage was done with Newt's parents declining the offer.

"I don't understand why he has to get in trouble for doing this for me," Maggie said.

If Newt returns to school, he will face suspension or after-school detention, according to the school.

Despite Newt's hair ban, the school did raise more than $3000 for the Johnson family to help with Maggie's hospital expenses.

Hundreds of cards were also collected from students and sent to Maggie.

"It was never about not supporting a sick child," a school spokesperson said.

"Principal Deaver performed his duties as he is expected to under the policies and procedures in place. He and his staff, along with the other two campuses in Poth ISD, enforce the board-directed rules and guidelines fairly and consistently."