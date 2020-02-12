She's the bikini model known for her stunning physique and love of a daring look.

And now Tammy Hembrow has revealed what might be her most raciest outfit to date: a form-fitting dress that leaves little to the imagination.

The influencer, who boasts over 10 million followers, is currently at New York Fashion Week to unveil a new range from her clothing line.

Although temperatures in the city are currently barely above six degrees, Tammy stepped out in a $178 ensemble by Sel Doval, and fans have pointed out, half of it is practically missing.

Advertisement

The high-necked dress, which has long-sleeves, featured a very revealing side cut-out, which displayed a hefty amount of under boob.

But from the waist down where the cut-out ties together, there's no fabric at all, leaving the whole left side of her body is exposed.

The barely-there dress has left some baffled. Photo / Instagram

Understandably, people are confused by the 25-year-old's next-level outfit — with some stating she may as well be "naked".

Another said it was "too much".

"How does this dress work tho (sic)," said one.

While another said: "I'd be praying for no wind in the air. This gives me anxiety."

A third seemed less than impressed, writing on the thread: "She may as well of worn nothing."

The mum-of-two doesn't appear to be wearing any underwear and the trending under boob display shows she's not able to wear a bra with the barely-there design.

Advertisement

Despite the baffling nature of the outfit, the racy snap — which shows Tammy posing seductively on a marble bench — has attracted over 377,000 comments, scores of them positive.

"That's too much," said one adding: "But I love it!"

"Looks like an angel to me," said another.

To complete her risqué look, Tammy rocked her hair in a high ponytail and went for a bold eye and nude lips.

She finished the outfit with clear perspex heels and a beaded diamante bag.