138 Nam Ki Khoi Nghia St, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

The view:

It's tucked under a heaving restaurant, and you really do feel like you're headed into a rabbit hole after spiralling down the walkway to this dimly lit speakeasy: a swanky rabbit warren of moody corners under Art Deco arches and mirrored ceilings, low lights hang over small tables and burnt orange walls are adorned with iterations of Rene Magritte's The Son of Man.

The vibe: Such a cool reprieve from the hectic, sticky streets above, there's a sense you've uncovered a secret place that could be anywhere in the world - or another. With piano jazz tinkling and light dancing over a beautiful mirrored back bar of bottles, we entered through a velvet curtain and took a seat at the bar. There were two staff to the two of us, plus a woman in the corner, knocking back martinis.

Advertisement

The chat: Our bartender didn't hide the fact that he was surprised to see us, asking how we'd heard of the place and found it (a friend living in Hong Kong had recently discovered Rabbit Hole while researching an article on new cocktail bars). Exhibiting a real dedication to the craft of cocktail-making, the barman patiently took us through the menu and gave us tasters of interesting gins and whiskies he was particularly excited about at that moment.

The menu: There's an impressive line up of fanciful riffs on classic cocktails as well as an Alice in Wonderland-inspired menu. I had the Mad Hatter, a whimsical tumbler of violent purple - from butterfly pea gin - topped with a delicate pink carnation. Sweet and complex, it was one of those delectable drinks you do your darnedest not to guzzle down in one go. My partner chose from the main menu a heady concoction of bourbon, maple syrup, sherry and chocolate bitters served on a wedge of smoked sarsaparilla.

A well balanced drop from the main menu at Rabbit Hole. Photo / Arjun Haszard

The expectation:

Finding good cocktail bars is always on our itinerary when we're overseas and we had high hopes for this place. We took a taxi across the city and ran around in a downpour to find it.

The reality: We could have happily sipped away the whole evening at Rabbit Hole. The drinks were as exquisite and unusual as the setting. If you find yourself in Ho Chi Minh City, this place is a must-visit.

- Rebecca Blithe