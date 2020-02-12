The beloved bar has come a long way in quality and complexity. Here's a primer on how it's made, and how to choose the best and most ethically produced.

You probably think you already know

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How is chocolate made?

Related articles:

What is bean-to-bar chocolate?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Who started the bean-to-bar craze?

Is a bean-to-bar chocolate maker the same as a chocolatier?

What is single-origin chocolate?

What does the cacao percentage on the label mean?

What is direct-trade cacao?

What about the ethics and environmental impact of chocolate production?

RECIPE: Chocolate tahini mousse

RECIPE: Cocoa nib sablés with flaky sea salt

RECIPE: Bittersweet brownie shortbread

And to drink ...