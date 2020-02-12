A British woman has claimed she was answering the call of nature at a London cafe when she stumbled upon members of a "satanic sex cult" eating pork pies and scotch eggs.

Anya Driscoll was visiting the Bonnington Cafe in Vauxhall with her brother when she made the shocking discovery, finding 20 people dressed in black robes and carrying ceremonial daggers.

She took to Twitter to share the twisted tale, learning that the group were likely members of a secret organisation founded by an English occultist once dubbed "the wickedest man in the world".

The Bonnington Cafe in Vauxhall. Photo / Google

Driscoll said she was enjoying her meal at the vegan eatery when her brother returned from the toilet and urged her to make the trip herself.

She said he came back "with an odd look his face" and she followed his lead, expecting to find "some really bad art about veganism".

What Driscoll actually found, when she followed signposts to a building next door, was much more bizarre.

"I step through a signposted door that takes me into the terraced building next door," she wrote.

"The toilet is apparently on the third floor... It feels I'm walking up the stairs in a private home. At the top of the first flight of stairs is a landing room.

"It appears to be a kitchen. On a table, a classic British buffet of scotch eggs, breadsticks, cheese etc is laid out. The room is full. A party! Except...

"All the people - and there are at least 20 of them - are wearing floor-length black robes. Some have ceremonial daggers. They're making polite conversation and chomping on mini pork pies. It's like Eyes Wide Shut meets Keeping Up Appearances."

She claims she tapped a cult member on the shoulder to ask where to find the toilet and when she returned the group shuffled into an adjoining room as one member announced that it was time "to begin".

Driscoll told the story on Twitter.

Driscoll's discovery sent her on a search online for details of the meeting, but she could not find any events listed.

After she posted the tale to Twitter she was soon met with hundreds of replies, many offering suggestions on the group.

One user appears to have hit the nail on the head with his guess that group were members of the Order of Oriental Templars, an organisation founded early last century by occultist and author Aleister Crowley.

The group is loosely based on Freemasonry and operates as an international fraternal organisation but has been described as a "satanic sex cult" by the media.

Aleister Crowley, seems like a nice chap. Photo / Getty

Crowley, who called himself The Beast 666, was known to stage huge drug-fuelled orgies and was accused of horrific acts committed in magic rituals.

He even founded his own religion, Thelema, the central creed of which is "Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law".

Celebrities such as the late Peaches Geldof, Jay-Z and Kanye West have been linked to the secretive group, which only reveals its rituals to initiates.

Other commenters saw a more down-to-earth issue with the group, with one writing: "So they were eating pork pies and scotch eggs in a vegan restaurant? Shocked."