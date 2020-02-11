A Korean television show has used virtual reality to help reunite a grieving mother with her deceased seven-year-old daughter.

The show, called Meeting You, explained how the family's seven-year-old daughter, Nayeon, passed away from an unnamed disease in 2016, the Daily Mail reported.

The heartbreaking footage shows the mother and daughter touch each other, play and hold conversations.

The little girl with bright eyes and jet black hair asked her mother where she has been and if she thinks about her. Photo / Supplied

The little girl even reassures her mother that she was no longer in pain.

Nayeon's mother, Jang Ji-sung, put on the virtual reality (VR) headgear and was transported to a garden where her daughter stood smiling in a bright purple dress.

"Oh my pretty, I have missed you," the mother says as she touches the digital replica of her daughter.

Korean company Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, or MBC, designed Nayeon's face, body and voice to be as accurate as possible, Aju Business Daily reported.

In the footage, Nayeon asks her mother where she has been and if she thinks about her, to which Jang responds, "I do all the time".

Her daughter says: "I missed mum a lot."

Jang replies: "I missed you, too."

Jang with her virtual daughter, who appears to be asleep. Photo / Supplied

The show, called Meeting You, recounted the story of a family's loss of their seven-year-old daughter Nayeon. Photo / Supplied

Nayeon, pictured, passed away in 2016 from an unnamed disease. Photo / Supplied

Jang was at first hesitant to touch the digital representation of her child until Nayeon insists she hold her hand.

Jang held her daughter's hand with tears streaming down her face.

Nayeon's father, brother and sister, who were all watching the event from the audience were also crying.

The virtual reality studio. Photo / Supplied

At one time, the little girl runs up to her mother and hands her a flower saying: "Mummy, you can see that I'm not hurting anymore, right?"

At the end of footage, Nayeon lays down to sleep, saying that she was tired and her mother said goodbye.

Jang, who wears a necklace with Nayeon's ashes in the charm, said she did the documentary to help other people who have lost a brother, parent, or child as she had.

"Three years later, I now think I should love her more than miss her and feel sick so that I can be confident when I meet her later. I hope many people will remember Nayeon after watching the show," Jang wrote on her blog.