Could Harry and Meghan's quiet life on their own terms be over before it's already begun?

According to The Sun, the Queen has summoned the Megxit duo back from Canada to attend a March 9 service at Westminster Abbey in the UK.

And the Sunday Times believes the Sussexes are also preparing to make a round of official engagements next month back in Harry's homeland.

A return to the UK will see Meghan, 38, make her first royal appearance since she and Harry dropped the bombshell news that they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

Amid turmoil for the Queen and the royal family, Meghan flew to Canada with the couple's son, Archie and the trio have since reportedly settled into a $NZ20 million mansion on Vancouver Island.

Their new home sees them living among Hollywood royalty, counting the likes of Jennifer Lopez and her family as neighbours. There is also speculation the royal renegades were invited to the Oscars, reports The Sun.

While one of the most pressing concerns for the couple's new life was how they would survive without funding from the crown, it appears Prince Harry has found a lucrative new career in public speaking.

The couple appeared at JPMorgan's Miami billionaire's summit, where Harry spoke candidly about his time spent in therapy. It is rumoured he was paid $NZ834,000 plus expenses.

While Harry may have found a new way to turn a dime, Meghan is said to be making moves to return to showbiz - US Weekly reports she is "actively looking for representation" for future roles.