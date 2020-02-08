An ice-cream creation will make the sweetest day of the year even sweeter when it's scooped up by love-struck Kiwis this Valentine's Day.

The owners of Giapo ice-cream parlour in central Auckland dreamed up the "Love is King" ahead of this Friday's annual celebration of romance.

The creation consists of two ice cream cones stuck together with melted chocolate, a white chocolate heart covered in raspberry powder, and finished with a gold-polished dark chocolate crown.

"Love is king and we wanted to represent that," Giapo co-founder Giapo Grazioli told the Herald on Sunday of the ice-cream designed by he and his wife, fellow Giapo co-founder Annarosa Petrucci.

"Love will always be king, and people relate to these things."

Giapo's "Love is King" Valentine's Day ice-cream creation. Photo / Supplied

He will be among those nabbing the sweet treat for the one he loves - he'll be giving one to Petrucci himself on Friday, Grazioli said.

Others will need to queue up or, if they don't like queues, Love is King is available for order via the app.