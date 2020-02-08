Prince Harry has been in therapy for the past three years, to deal with feelings relating to the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

According to the New York Post, in a speech to a crowd of billionaires at a JPMorgan-sponsored event, Harry spoke candidly about the trauma of losing his mother in 1997.



Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended the event and were introduced by Gayle King at the conference.

"Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother," a source at the event told the New York Post.

"He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.

Harry revealed he buried his feelings for decades but is now addressing them. Photo / Getty Images

"Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child."

It is not the first time Harry has talked about being in therapy. In 2017, he disclosed that he sought counselling after enduring years of "total chaos".

He told the Telegraph that, for almost two decades, he "shut down all his emotions" about losing his mother.

He described how he only began to address his grief when he was 28 after feeling "on the verge of punching someone" and dealing with anxiety during royal engagements.

The JPMorgan event was the couple's first public appearance since their official departure from the royal family.

It is also believed to have been their first paid engagement.