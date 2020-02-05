Kate Middleton and Prince William usually avoid public displays of their love for each other, but Megxit has changed the way the pair interact.

A body language expert Judi James says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been noticeably more affectionate since Prince Harry and Meghan have left for Canada, The Sun reports.

James told Fabulous Digital: "body language has always veered on the side of bland, but it is also always pitch-perfect for their royal role."

READ MORE:

• Prince William, Kate Middleton, left squirming at BAFTA jokes

• Daniela Elser: Prince William and Prince Harry's charity face off

• Prince William and Kate made a marriage pact after their shock split

• Man told off by Prince William, Kate Middleton for mocking Charlotte

Advertisement

"William and Kate do seem to be bringing more non-verbal signals and touches into their 'routine' post-Megxit though, apparently understanding that they can push boundaries a little without suffering from obsessive interest and criticism.

Kate accepted a romantic rose from William in Bradford recently. Photo / Getty Images

"As a result we're seeing an increase of rituals that are showing the fun and the love but without compromising royal tradition."

James says there's been plenty of recent moments that show a new side to William and Kate's relationship, including when Prince William handed Kate a rose and she appeared to appreciate the gesture.

"Although he was heavily egged on by the crowds, Kate's dimpled smile and eye contact showed she appreciated the romantic gesture from her bashful looking husband."

The expert says Middleton is now initiating more public displays of affection in the wake of Megxit.

The Duchess was pictured giving the Duke an affectionate brush on the back during a palace reception for African leaders.

The royal couple shared a romantic evening at the BAFTA awards. Photo / Getty Images

"We might not be seeing the kind of intensely tactile behavior that we did from Harry and Meghan but the increase in caring or thought-sharing touches shows a post-Megxit approach to a relaxing of 'the rules'."

The couple recently dazzled at the BAFTA awards, and the expert says this was a key moment for the royals.

Advertisement

"Kate in particular is looking increasingly comfortable and confident in this role, often taking the lead when it comes to greeting the hosts or chatting with A-list stars while William seems to be happy to share a joke with waiting fans."