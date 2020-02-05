The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have written a personal note to New Zealand on Waitangi Day.

The couple - who have stepped back from royal duties and now live in Canada - said on Instagram they were "sending our very best" to their Kiwi followers.

"As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018.

"The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand.

"I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa."

Prince Harry's brother William and wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, followe don their own Instagram account with a message.

"Ko tēnei rā o Waitangi ko te rā hararei o te motu o Aotearoa.‬

"‪Tēnei te tuku mihi maioha ki ngā kaitautāwhi katoa o Aotearoa.

"Today marks New Zealand's national holiday #WaitangiDay‬ ‪Sending our best wishes to all of our followers in New Zealand."

Last month, the Sussexes announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement they would no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

"With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

The Sussexes will not use their royal highness titles and would repay what they spent on the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.