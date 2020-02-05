A mother infected with coronavirus and quarantined in China has successfully given birth to a healthy baby girl.

According to the Harbin Municipal Health Commission, the infant was born last Thursday (local time) in a child hospital in Harbin.

According to the hospital, the girl weighed 3.05kg and tested negative for the deadly strain of coronavirus twice.

The baby girl was born in Harbin on January 30 and weighed 3.05kg. Photo / CGTN

Both the baby and the mother are in stable condition after spending several days in medical quarantine and observation.

When the 38-week pregnant woman reported to the commission last Thursday, a group of obstetric, respiratory and neonatal experts gave her a consultation.

They immediately decided to give the mother a caesarean section.

All the medical workers involved in the operation are now under isolation observation.

Medical staff pose with the child. Photo / CGTN

Video by Chinese state media, China Global Television Network, shows midwives wearing protective gear as they deliver the child.

Medical staff in the hospital posed for photos with the child before separately isolating the mother and newborn for observations.