As temperatures soar above 30C in some areas of New Zealand, getting a good nights sleep seems harder than ever.

Instead of spending your nights tossing and turning, we've compiled the top eight heatwave hacks to banish the night sweats and keep you feeling fresh until morning.

1. Freeze your sheets

Try sticking your bed sheets in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes before bed, placing them in a plastic bag first for temporarily cold bedding.

2. Sleep solo

Kick your partner out of the bed, cuddling increases body heat so sleeping alone will help prevent sticky, sweaty nights.

3. Cool showers

Take a cold shower before bed, this will help bring your core body temperature down and you can hit the hay feeling clean and cool.

4. Close the curtains

Thirty per cent of unwanted heat comes from your windows, so closing them and shutting the curtains can lower the temperature.

5. Ice your fan

Place a bowl or pan of ice in front of a plug-in fan - the airflow generated by the fan will be even colder after it sweeps over the ice.

6. Hydrate

Don't forget to keep some water by your bed, dehydration makes it hard to regulate body temperature and sipping water throughout the night can help.

7. Utilise your heat pump

Heat pumps can also be reversed into air conditioners, these can be used to cool down the house very efficiently if the filters are clean.

8. Natural fibres

Ditch all your synthetic bedding like polyester for breathable bedding made from linen and cotton.