According to a scientific equation known as the Golden Ratio, former Twilight star and the new Batman, Robert Pattinson, is the world's most beautiful man.

Pitted against the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Henry Cavill, the 33-year-old Brit's face was 92.15 per cent "perfect" based on the ratio's measurements which stem from ancient Greek ideals of beauty.

Calculated using computerised mapping techniques by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, Pattinson "was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," reports the Daily Mail.

The elements are eye position, forehead, face shape, nose width and length, nose base and lip width, chin and lips.

De Silva runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery, in London, and says " ... new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery."

When all elements of his face were measured for physical perfection, Pattinson came out as the clear winner. He was closely followed by Henry Cavill, whose face rated at 91.64 per cent and Bradley Cooper who came in third at 91.08 per cent perfect.

Cavill had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also scored very highly for the matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position. Cooper was marked down for the shape of his nose and face.

De Silva also noted Brad Pitt, who ranked fourth, is "ageing incredibly well" at 56.

However George Clooney, 58, fell from the top spot "largely because of the toll nature has taken in the last three years."

"He is still an intensely beautiful man but there has been a loss of volume in his face and, inevitably, some sagging around the eyes," says De Silva.

"To still make the top five when you are nearly in your 60s is remarkable and is testament to his incredible natural good looks."

The top 10 was rounded out with Hollywood heart throb Ryan Gosling, rapper Kanye West and football favourite David Beckham.

TOP 10: World's most handsome men

1. Robert Pattinson - 92.15 per cent

2. Henry Cavill - 91.64 per cent

3. Bradley Cooper - 91.08 per cent

4. Brad Pitt - 90.51 per cent

5. George Clooney - 89.91 per cent

6. Hugh Jackman - 89.64 per cent

7. David Beckham - 88.96 per cent

8. Idris Elba - 88.01 per cent

9. Kanye West - 87.94 per cent

10. Ryan Gosling - 87.48 per cent