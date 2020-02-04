Princess Beatrice is reportedly furious after yet another royal scandal has further delayed her wedding plans and date announcement.

As controversy over her father Prince Andrew and his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein resurfaces, the Princess has again delayed announcing her wedding date - having previously delayed the news when Harry and Meghan chose to step down.

Despite the delays palace insiders suggest Beatrice and fiance, Edo Mapelli, 36, will get married on Friday, May 29, and have their reception at Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony venue is not yet confirmed, however.

A source told the Sun: "The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead.

"The Queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front.

"The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again.

"Aides know this will be a tough job, but it's all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy's reputation."