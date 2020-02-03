Prince William stepped out on Friday for an event in Liverpool as part of his Head's Up mental health campaign. The father of three turned up looking like harried dads everywhere; that is, wearing what looked like a hastily thrown on ensemble (in this case, a stylish blue suit and shirt paired with an odd green zip-up jumper underneath).

What wasn't striking was not his (questionable) look, it was the fact that this particular outing came within 24 hours of his brother Prince Harry also showing his support for a mental health charity.

Now, William's outing would have been in his diary for ages, royals are hardly the spontaneous sort. And Harry (and wife Meghan) were throwing their Instagram support behind a Canadian phone company's annual mental health initiative. Which is to say, the timing was coincidental. No nefarious one upmanship here.

Here's the thing though: Mental health has been a core focus for William for more than a decade now. Mental health has been a core focus for Harry for more than a decade now. Are you starting to see the issue here?

This week has offered a tantalising preview of the looming trans-Atlantic showdown that is in the offing. Both men have long focused on essentially the same causes, notably mental health and the environment. And both men look set to continue to do so and aye, there's the rub.

This crossover was fine way back when, in 2009, they set up their joint endeavour: The Royal Foundation. In fact, having two charismatic, adored members of the royal family presenting a unified front represented a powerful force for change.

However, fast forward a decade plus and the scene is markedly different with the men living on different sides of the world and infamously embroiled in a long-running, simmering feud.

Mental health is not the only potential philanthropic battle ground.

On New Year's Eve, William and Kate announced the launch of one of their most ambitious projects to date: the Earthshot Prize, which recognises "visionaries" who are trying to solve the "Earth's greatest environmental problems."

Unlike many of their other patronages and pet projects which are based in the UK or the Commonwealth, this initiative has a global focus.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attended the BAFTA's held Monday morning (NZDT). Photo / AP

In September, Harry announced the launch of Travelyst, which will help tourists make greener choices when they set out to explore the world.

We now have our clearest indication yet that William and Harry have no intention of relinquishing their association with either of these causes, setting the scene for them to battle it out for the same charity turf.

While this great news for both mental health charities and the planet Earth, it's bad news if you happen to be the Queen. Because if there is one thing the royal family desperately does not need right now, it is another internecine conflict, especially one that will most likely be played out in the media for months – if not years – to come.

The last few months have seen the Palace buffeted by crisis after crisis and the prospect of a protracted, fraternal face off must have the even the dorgis worried.

Sure, it is likely that the Wales boys' work in these areas will take slightly different routes – expect William's approach to be more straight down the line and with a certain admirable plodding quality while Harry is likely to inject some razzle dazzle and celebrity fire power into his take.

However, there is no getting away from the very awkward fact that they will still essentially by duking it out (pun absolutely intended) for public interest and financial support.

A similar situation has been playing out on social media.

Over the course of the last month we have seen both couples' Instagram accounts share posts curiously close in time to one another, giving the appearance of a certain tit-for-tat approach.

Prince Harry has been a strong advocate for mental health for more than 10 years. Photo / AP

Competition is nothing new between the brothers. As children, according to royal biographers, they would race each other on their bikes around the Kensington Palace gardens. For years, they have regularly faced off on the polo field.

However, their former competitiveness now seems like the sort of playful ribbing that might spur them on to bigger and better things.

With the Sussex Foundation set to launch in the coming months as Harry and Meghan start their new life in North America, this charity arms race is only just getting started.