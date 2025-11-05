“By definition, an adaptogen is a nontoxic, typically plant extract that helps the body resist or adapt better to stresses and restore balance by promoting normal or improved physiological functioning. So, many or most functional mushrooms work as adaptogens in our body.”

There are various types of functional mushrooms offering different health benefits.

What are the benefits?

Reishi, for example, is a type of adaptogenic mushroom that can help with stress management, foster calmness, and support the nervous system, Wylie says.

Another, cordyceps, “supports energy production and oxygen utilisation, helping improve physical performance and endurance, with traditional use also linked to enhanced libido”.

Another adaptogenic mushroom called lion’s mane has been shown to help with mental clarity and cognition and improve focus.

“Recent research in Australia has shown that brain neurons exposed to lion’s mane grew twice as long as those not exposed to the mushroom, and there’s a field of research looking at lion’s mane’s effectiveness in brain diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia,” Wylie says.

She says other notable functional mushrooms include tremella and shiitake for skin hydration support, turkey’s tail for gut health support, and chaga for immune system support and anti-inflammatory properties.

Registered nutritionist and founder of Elo Wellbeing Emma Wylie. Photo / Supplied

Is there scientific evidence to support these benefits?

While they’ve only begun trending in recent years, medicinal mushrooms have been used in some form for thousands of years.

“What’s amazing is that mushrooms have been used in Chinese traditional medicine for centuries,” Wylie says.

“There’s even evidence of Hippocrates in ancient Greece using these adaptogenic mushrooms for medicinal purposes.”

However, more research needs to be done, she adds.

“While there’s some scientific research supporting their benefits, the body of clinical evidence isn’t yet as extensive as we’d love to see... there is a growing body of evidence and huge focus on gaining this sort of scientific evidence for more natural and traditional forms of medicine or supplementation, including for mushrooms.”

Much of the current research is around whether medicinal mushrooms could reduce the risk of chronic health conditions, cancer and dementia.

“It’ll be great to see that research continue to deepen our knowledge of these incredible fungi.”

Are there any risks that come with taking functional mushrooms?

Similar to other herbal supplements, it’s recommended to avoid medicinal mushroom use during pregnancy, Wylie says.

“There isn’t enough research to confirm complete safety in this life stage.”

If you have low blood pressure, reishi could lower it further and can cause vasodilation - the widening of blood vessels.

“It’s best to check in with your doctor before adding any new supplement to your routine.”

What to look for on the label

If you are going to try adaptogenic mushrooms, what’s the best form to take them in?

Wylie says it’s all to do with the way they’ve been extracted.

“Typically, the beneficial compounds in mushrooms are extracted using water, alcohol, or a combination of both, known as dual extraction,” she explains.

“This process allows you to access the full spectrum of active compounds, including beta-glucan polysaccharides - the key immune-supporting components - along with powerful antioxidants such as terpenes, diterpenoids, kojic acid, flavonoids, and polyphenols, to name a few.”

When you’re browsing the supplement aisle, look for a product made from organic mushrooms grown on organic wood instead of grain or oats.

“You’ll also want to see ‘fruiting body extract’ on the label - that’s the part of the mushroom richest in active compounds, giving you the best potency and value,” Wylie says.

Bethany Reitsma is a lifestyle writer who has been with the NZ Herald since 2019. She specialises in all things health and wellbeing and is passionate about telling Kiwis’ real-life stories.